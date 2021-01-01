shehnaz gill siddharth shukla fight video: Shehnaz gill and Siddharth Shukla fun fight video from bigg boss 13: siddharth shukla and shehnaz gill fight like kids, fans are missing this videos
Due to this beautiful bond between Siddharth and Shahnaz, the history of ‘Bigg Boss’ was the most beautiful year ever. It was Shahnaz and Siddharth who pushed the decision to end the show.
The video of Siddharth and Shahnaz’s beautiful fight with these children is circulating on social media, which is still winning the hearts of the audience.
Shahnaz, who is always smiling and smiling, is overwhelmed by her grief. Seeing his condition, his own friends are upset, who are still engrossed in the memories of the moments spent with Siddhartha.
Siddharth is no longer with us. On September 2, Siddhartha said goodbye to this world forever. Recently, his family members had organized a prayer meeting for Siddhartha, which was done through a zoom meeting. Apart from family members, Siddhartha’s close friend and Brahmakumari’s sister Shivani was also present at the prayer meeting.
#shehnaz #gill #siddharth #shukla #fight #video #Shehnaz #gill #Siddharth #Shukla #fun #fight #video #bigg #boss #siddharth #shukla #shehnaz #gill #fight #kids #fans #missing #videos
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.