Shehnaz Gill Siddharth Shukla Wedding Planning: Chef Vikas Khanna shared an old video of Shehnaz’s wedding with Siddharth Shukla’s fans

The sudden death of Siddharth Shukla has already shocked the fans and meanwhile, the news that he will marry Shahnaz Gill in December this year has made the news even worse. Our colleague ETimes recently got a report that Siddharth and Shahnaz were going to get married in December. The two were already engaged and preparations for the wedding were underway. Meanwhile, chef Vikas Khanna has shared a video of Shahnaz Gill and Siddharth Shukla from ‘Bigg Boss 13’.

In the video, Shahnaz Gill talks about her marriage to Siddharth. Vikas Khanna had arrived in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as a guest for one day. During that time he got family members to do a job. In the given task, Shahnaz Gill was planning her wedding. She was talking about how she will get married to Siddharth Shukla and what will be the role of Asim Riaz in it.



In the video, Shahnaz Gill is seen talking about marriage with Siddharth, ‘How do we get married? If you are getting married, Asim will be angry with that sister-in-law. These will be the first sisters-in-law who will be more beautiful than the bridesmaids. Very smooth. When Shahnaz was saying this, Siddharth Shukla was laughing out loud.

Vikas Khanna shared the video on Twitter (Vikas Khanna Twitter) and wrote, ‘Even though I only spent one day at the Bigg Boss house, I was connected to most of the family members. It breaks my heart to see how times have changed. May God give strength to the family and all the fans to bear this loss.

Siddharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, after which the condition of the fans is bad. Shahnaz has lost consciousness. Rahul Mahajan and Bhavana Seth had told our colleague Itimes that Shahnaz has faded. In the cemetery, she was massaging Siddhartha’s body with her hands. She was not ready to accept that Siddharth was no more. She was crying repeatedly saying that Siddharth is my child.

