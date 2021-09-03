Shehnaz Gill sings Roi Na Je: Shehnaz Gill sings Roi Na Je Yaad Meri I Way fans remember Siddharth Shukla Watch the viral video

The demise of Siddharth Shukla has shocked everyone. Family, relatives, friends, fans … The grief of such a sudden demise of a living and highly talented person is nothing short of a shock. But Shahnaz Gill is also in all this. Shahnaz is unconscious after the death of Siddharth Shukla on September 2. From his father to his brother, it has been said that Shahnaz cannot recover from this shock. She is in a bad condition while crying. He is not in a position to say or understand anything. But in the meantime, an old video of Shahnaz Gill is also going viral. In this video, Shahnaz is singing the Punjabi song ‘Roi Na Je Yaad Meri I Way’. Fans are watching this by linking Siddharth Shukla and telling Shahnaz to ‘be patient’.

Who knows, the lyrics of this song will come true …



After Siddharth’s departure, while the duo of ‘Sidnaj’ is permanently broken, the biggest concern of the fans is now Shahnaz. When Shahnaz reached the cemetery on September 3, everyone cried seeing her condition. There are clouds of sorrow in Shahnaz’s silence, which could cause a tsunami if it erupts. This is the reason why fans are not watching their old videos by remembering their favorite couples, but sharing them loudly. This video is going viral (Shahnaz Gill viral video) is from the same area.

Fans said – Sana stay strong

In the video, Shahnaz is singing the song ‘Roi Na’ with a big smile. There are tears in the comments section on the video post. Fans are commenting on the emoji of a broken heart, Shahnaz’s anxiety, Siddharth’s memory … summarizing all this. One user wrote, ‘What is said in the song has happened in real life.’ Another wrote, ‘Sana stay strong’.

Shahnaz-Siddharth were to get married in December?

Shahnaz and Siddharth’s friendship became so strong in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ that they were called ‘Best Couple’. A few days before his death, they both arrived as guests on the TV shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Diva 3’. There is talk that the two will get married in December this year. But destiny had something different in mind.

