Shehnaz Gill sings Roi Na Je: Shehnaz Gill sings Roi Na Je Yaad Meri I Way fans remember Siddharth Shukla Watch the viral video

After Siddharth’s departure, while the duo of ‘Sidnaj’ is permanently broken, the biggest concern of the fans is now Shahnaz. When Shahnaz reached the cemetery on September 3, everyone cried seeing her condition. There are clouds of sorrow in Shahnaz’s silence, which could cause a tsunami if it erupts. This is the reason why fans are not watching their old videos by remembering their favorite couples, but sharing them loudly. This video is going viral (Shahnaz Gill viral video) is from the same area.
Fans said – Sana stay strong
In the video, Shahnaz is singing the song ‘Roi Na’ with a big smile. There are tears in the comments section on the video post. Fans are commenting on the emoji of a broken heart, Shahnaz’s anxiety, Siddharth’s memory … summarizing all this. One user wrote, ‘What is said in the song has happened in real life.’ Another wrote, ‘Sana stay strong’.
Shahnaz-Siddharth were to get married in December?
Shahnaz and Siddharth’s friendship became so strong in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ that they were called ‘Best Couple’. A few days before his death, they both arrived as guests on the TV shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Diva 3’. There is talk that the two will get married in December this year. But destiny had something different in mind.
Shahnaz Gill, who reached Siddharth’s last darshan, was in critical condition
