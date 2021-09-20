Shehnaz says I miss Siddharth Shukla: The old video of Siddharth Shukla Bigg Boss 13 went viral when Shehnaz said she misses him and gave him flowers at night- ‘I remember Siddharth, he understood me’, Shehnaz’s video made fans cry

Actor Siddharth Shukla is no longer with us and the fans are not ready to accept it at all. Siddharth’s death has shocked him, while Shahnaz Gill’s condition has broken his heart. Fans love Siddharth and Shahnaz. He affectionately called him ‘Sidnaj’. But Siddhartha’s death broke ‘Sidnaj’. Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and fans are taking out old videos to remember him and sharing them on social media.

Recently, a video of Siddharth Shukla in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ went viral, in which he was seen talking about death and now another video of him is under discussion. This video is from ‘Bigg Boss 13’, when Shahnaz had an argument with him (Siddharth Shahnaz video). Siddharth was angry and Shahnaz was trying hard to convince him.



Seeing that Siddharth was not speaking, Shahnaz’s life was coming out. She was seeking help from Aseem Riaz, Aarti Singh and Shefali Jariwala. There was a wish that somehow I could talk to Siddharth Shukla. In the viral video, Shahnaz Gill tells Asim and Shefali, ‘I miss Siddharth. The way he talked to me, he didn’t understand me, he paid attention.

Hearing Shehnaz’s words, Shefali tells him to go and talk to Siddharth. But Shahnaz says she won’t go because she is scared of Siddharth. But when everyone goes to bed at night, Shahnaz takes a bouquet of flowers to Siddharth and makes him understand. At that time Siddharth was asleep and Shahnaz puts flowers next to him. Then Siddhartha grabbed Shahnaz’s hand, pulled him towards him and hugged him.



Fans are getting emotional again after watching this video of Shahnaz and Siddharth. Siddharth died of a heart attack on September 2. Shahnaz is in shock after Sid’s death. Along with Shahnaz’s family, Siddharth’s mother Rita Shukla has also been a major support in this hour of grief.