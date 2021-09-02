Shehnaz was on Siddharth’s side during the death: Shehnaz Gill was present at the time of Siddharth Shukla’s death, she took her last breath on her lap? – Siddharth Shukla’s death was allegedly by Shahnaz Gill’s side, he slept on her lap and died

The sudden demise of actor Siddharth Shukla has come as a shock to everyone. Siddharth died of a heart attack on Thursday (September 2) morning. No one is sure that Siddhartha is not in this world. Siddharth’s special friend Shahnaz Gill is not feeling well. Shahnaz’s father Santokh Singh had recently said that Shahnaz was not in a position to speak after Siddharth’s death. She says nothing. Meanwhile, it is learned that Siddharth Shukla breathed his last on Shahnaz’s lap.

According to the report of our colleague ETimes, people who reached the house of Siddharth Shukla to pay their last respects and mourn Siddharth Shukla and other sources said that Shahnaz is shocked and cannot believe that Siddharth is no more in this world.



Read: What happened in the house before Siddharth Shukla’s death? What did the doctor stop? Learn one thing at a time

When the discomfort came, the mother gave him water and ice cream

It is said that Siddharth returned home at 9.30 pm on Wednesday night and later complained of discomfort. Siddharth’s mother and Shahnaz Gill were present at the house at that time. First he gave Siddhartha lemonade and then ice cream, so that Siddhartha would feel relaxed. But Siddhartha did not rest. He started having chest pains and discomfort again. Then his mother and Shahnaz asked him to rest.

Read: Siddharth Shukla Mother: Siddharth Shukla could not live without his mother for a second, told how he became a good friend



Shahnaz was told to pat her on the back, she slept on her lap

Sources said that Siddharth Shukla could not sleep so he asked Shehnaz to stay next to him and pat him on the back. At around 1.30 pm, Siddharth Shukla fell asleep on Shahnaz’s lap and died in his sleep. Slowly Shahnaz’s eyes also fell. When Shahnaz woke up around morning, he saw that Siddharth had slept in the same position all night and there was no movement. Seeing this, Shahnaz tried to wake Siddharth, but nothing happened.

Siddharth Shukla dies: car window breaks, what happened to Siddharth Shukla last night?



Seeing Siddharth, Shahnaz got scared.

It is said that Shahnaz became very anxious and came from the 15th floor to the 5th floor, where Siddharth’s family was staying. He called Siddharth’s sisters, who immediately called the family doctor. When the family doctor came home, they declared Siddharth dead.

Read: At 3.30 am Siddharth Shukla was unwell, he asked his mother for water, said – he had chest pain



Shahnaz was very close to Siddharth

Shahnaz Gill met Siddharth in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ and they had a strong relationship during that time. Fans loved the pair and affectionately called them ‘Sydnaz’. Shahnaz Gill was very close to Siddharth Shukla and on many occasions she also expressed her love for Siddharth. In such a situation, the sudden departure of Siddharth has come as a big shock to Shahnaz.