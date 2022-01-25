shehzada film controversy kartik aaryan unprofessional producer of ala vaikunthapurramuloo big claim

Makers lose 40 crores

The release of Hindi dub would have affected Shahzada. Talking to India Today, Manish Shah said that Shahzada’s makers were not in favor of releasing the Hindi version in theatres. Karthik Aryan also said that if this happens then he will be out of Shahzada. In such a situation, the makers would have suffered a loss of 40 crores.

This behavior of Karthik Aryan is unprofessional

This behavior of Karthik Aryan was unprofessional. Manish Shah further said that I have known the makers of Shahzada for 10 years, I do not want them to lose 40 crores. Because of this I left it. I had to bear a loss of 20 crores for doing so.

channel release

I spent only 2 crores on Hindi dubbing of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Aala Vaikunthapuramul. Now I am releasing it on my channel. I didn’t do it for Kartik Aaryan, I did it for Allu Aravind.

Hindi version of Aala Vaikunthapurramul to release on January 26

Let us tell you that Allu Aravind is the producer of Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Aala Vaikunthapuramul. Allu Arjun’s Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapuramulka Hindi version will be released on 26 January. Goldmines promoter Manish Shah and Shahzada’s makers together took the decision not to release theatrically after all the controversy.