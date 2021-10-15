Sheikh Hasina said on Durga Puja – India should also see that people should not be divided on the basis of religion, if incidents happen there, Hindus also have to face attacks in Bangladesh

Some unidentified miscreants vandalized Hindu temples during Durga Puja celebrations in Bangladesh. To overcome this, the Sheikh Hasina government had to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts.

Riots have erupted in India’s neighboring country Bangladesh due to the vandalism of Hindu temples during Durga Puja. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Thursday that India should ensure that there is no division on the basis of religion. Because such incidents happening in India have an impact on Bangladesh and there are attacks on Hindus.

Sheikh Hasina is believed to have tried to strike a balance by referring to the incidents in India after she ordered action against the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. However, he did not link the attacks on Hindu temples and puja pandals to any specific incident in India.

Sheikh Hasina said, “Those who came to power in our country after 1975 used religion to divide the people. Terrorism spread in the world has had a bad effect on our country as well. He said that, “It is not only our responsibility to combat this, but neighboring countries like India should also be alert for this.” He said, “India helped us in the 1971 Liberation War and we will always be grateful for that support.”

Point to be noted is that, Some unidentified Muslim miscreants vandalized Hindu temples during Durga Puja in Bangladesh. In view of the situation created by this, the Hasina government has had to deploy paramilitary forces in 22 districts. According to media reports, four people died and many were injured in the clashes on Thursday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that strict action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. He has promised punishment to those involved in attacking temples and Durga Puja pandals in Kamila. He said that, no matter what religion the attackers belong to, they will be punished.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has said that the people behind the violence during Durga puja in Cumilla city will be hunted down & given “appropriate punishments” in order to stop the recurrence of such communal acts: Bangladesh media (File photo) pic.twitter.com/2ykKt0FtsA — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

On the other hand, Hindu religious leaders say about these attacks that, all this has been done as a conspiracy. The intention of the miscreants is to disrupt the Durga Puja celebrations. There has been a demand for protection of Hindu temples by Hindu leaders.

On the other hand, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that, “We have received reports of attacks during religious events in Bangladesh. We are in touch with the Bangladesh government.” He said, “The Bangladesh government has made police and other security arrangements. Durga Puja events are going on in Bangladesh, there has been a lot of cooperation from the Government of Bangladesh and the people of Bangladesh.