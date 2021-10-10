Shekhar Suman supports Shahrukh Gauri: Shekhar Suman in support of Shahrukh Khan-Gauri Khan

Shekhar Suman is also saddened by the grief of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan over his son Aryan Khan, who is involved in a drug case. Expressing her grief over Shah Rukh Khan’s grief, Shekhar Suman said that Khan was the only one who came to visit him after the death of his 11-year-old son and hugged him.

Shah Rukh Khan and his family are currently embroiled in an ongoing drug case against Aryan Khan. They are very upset about your child’s hard times. In such a situation, Shekhar Suman has expressed his support for Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan on Twitter.



Shekhar Suman tweeted, ‘My mind is with Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. As a father I can better understand the situation I am facing at the moment. In any case, it is not easy for parents to go through such hardships and trials. ‘

Shekhar Suman also shared an old story on Twitter, in which he expressed his grief over the loss of his son. Shekhar Suman has said that this happened when his 11-year-old son died. Remembering the incident on Twitter, he thanked Shah Rukh and expressed grief over him.

Shekhar Suman writes, ‘When I lost my 11-year-old son Ayush, Shah Rukh Khan was the only actor who came to me personally. I was shooting in Filmcity at the time. Shah Rukh Khan came on the set and hugged me and he mourned. It hurts me a lot at the moment to think about the pain he’s going through as a father.

Let us know that in the reports, NCB sources have confirmed this new arrest. Agency sources also said that Arbaaz Merchant had also shared some drugs with Aryan Khan. The matter is currently under further investigation. On October 2, the NCB raided the cruise ship and arrested about 18 people.