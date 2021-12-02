Shekhara Varma Rajavu 2022 full Movie Download, Shekhara Varma Rajavu full Movie



Shekhara Varma Rajavu Movie (2021): Shekhara Varma Rajavu is an Indian upcoming Hindi language Comedy, Drama film directed by Anuraj Manohar. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 18 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

The plot revolves around the life of a youngster with strange ideas. He has to plan and execute things as per his situations. Will he be able to tackle all the problems?

Shekhara Varma Rajavu Movie Details:

Movies Name : Shekhara Varma Rajavu (2021)

Genre: Drama, Comedy

Release Date: 22 April 2022

Director : Anuraj Manohar

Producer: Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly Production: N/A

Writer : S. Ranjith

: S. Ranjith Music: N/A

Language: Malayalam

Watch on: Theatres

Shekhara Varma Rajavu Cast?

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.