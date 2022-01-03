Shekhawat had announced to break Congress, BJP’s own MLA left the party

6 days ago, MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who left Congress and joined BJP, is disillusioned and has joined his old party Congress.

All the political parties are trying to correct their political equations regarding the Punjab Assembly elections. On the other hand, the leaders continue to change sides. 6 days ago, MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi, who left Congress and joined BJP, is disillusioned and has joined his old party Congress.

MLA from Srihargovidpur Balwinder Singh Laddi had joined BJP 6 days back. Balwinder Singh Laddi’s ‘ghar wapsi’ took place on Sunday night in the presence of Congress’ Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Ever since he left the party, the Congress was trying to make his comeback and had also promised him a ticket from his constituency.

Congress had earlier indicated that Laddi’s ticket may be cut in the upcoming elections, but after joining the BJP, Congress decided to offer her a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections. The Congress seemed worried after two MLAs joined the BJP. In the past, there were reports that the party is finalizing the names to prevent this ‘stampede’ ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections and the candidates may be announced soon.

At the same time, a Congress leader said that bringing back the laddis is an achievement for the party. Let us inform that along with Balwinder Singh Laddi, Congress MLA Fatehjung Singh Bajwa also joined the BJP, who is the brother of Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa.

On the other hand, the claims of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat that Laddi was disillusioned with the BJP even in 6 days, in which he had said that there is a very long line of leaders of other party at BJP’s door. BJP’s Punjab in-charge Shekhawat said after a meeting with Captain Amarinder Singh, “Soon many leaders of Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal will join our party.”