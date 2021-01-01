Sheldon Cottrell troll Wasim Jaffer: West Indies bowler Sheldon Cottrell trolled Wasim Jaffer with a Hindi tweet; Wasim Jaffer trolled by West Indies fast bowler Cottrell in Hindi, told a funny story

West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell may not be retained by the Punjab Kings in his 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2021 season, but he is certainly losing his former team. Cottrell trolled former India opener Wasim Jaffer, who is the batting coach of the Punjab franchise.

The left-arm pacer, who hit a six off the last ball to help the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat the Barbados Royals in a Caribbean Premier League match on 2 September, was being trolled by an Australian cricket agent.



Cottrell responded by tweeting, ‘Is my agent sledging me? Show me Australia without telling you Aussie ?! Dude, have you forgotten Gabba? (Did you forget Gabba). ‘

In the fourth and final Test, Australia defeated India in January 2021 at the Gabba in Brisbane and failed to defend 328 runs. An Indian fan asked Jaffer if he had taught Cottrell to troll. Jaffer is using photographs and one-liners in trolling teams like England and Australia.

Cottrell replied, ‘We put as much effort into his tweets as Zafar did in bowling. (I work on my bowling – his basic skills – work on his tweets as much as Jaffer). ‘