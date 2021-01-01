Shenaz Treasury then and now: Shahid Kapoor’s first film with Ishq Visk starring Shenaz Treasury Then and now: Shahid Kapoor’s Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury, find out where she is now
After this, Shenaj appeared in many Bollywood films like ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Delhi Bailey’, ‘Munna Michael’. If you look, Shenaz’s film career was not a big hit and in 2001 she moved to the United States. Even after this he made some Bollywood films. Shenaz last appeared in Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kalakandi’ in 2018.
She also acted in the TV show ‘One Life to Live’ in the US and was associated with the show for about 3 years. She is also associated with the American comedy show ‘Brown Nation’.
Nowadays Shenaz has become a travel vulgar. Shenaz shares videos and pictures of her travels to beautiful places on social media. She looks the same in her pictures and videos shared on social media while Shenaz is still in her first film.
