Shenaz Treasury then and now: Shahid Kapoor’s first film with Ishq Visk starring Shenaz Treasury Then and now: Shahid Kapoor’s Ishq Vishk actress Shenaz Treasury, find out where she is now

Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Ishq Vishk’ and his heroine in the film was Shenaz Treasury. It was also Shenaz Treasury’s first Bollywood film, though she was already adept at the camera. Shenaz managed to win the hearts of the audience with her cuteness. However, Shenaz’s journey in Bollywood did not last long and these days she is living far away from the world of glamor. Let’s find out where Shenaz is busy nowadays, what she does and how she looks now.

Shenaj had made a name for himself in the television world before ‘Ishq Vishk’. Shenaz was a VJ on MTV and he also did some commercials. Prior to Ishq Vishk (2003), Shenaj had acted in the Telugu film Eduruleni Manishi (2001). Shenaz’s character in ‘Ishq Vishk’ was so well received that she was awarded the Filmfare Best Supporting Actress Award.





After this, Shenaj appeared in many Bollywood films like ‘Hum Tum’, ‘Delhi Bailey’, ‘Munna Michael’. If you look, Shenaz’s film career was not a big hit and in 2001 she moved to the United States. Even after this he made some Bollywood films. Shenaz last appeared in Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kalakandi’ in 2018.



She also acted in the TV show ‘One Life to Live’ in the US and was associated with the show for about 3 years. She is also associated with the American comedy show ‘Brown Nation’.



Nowadays Shenaz has become a travel vulgar. Shenaz shares videos and pictures of her travels to beautiful places on social media. She looks the same in her pictures and videos shared on social media while Shenaz is still in her first film.

