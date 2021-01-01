Sher Shah banned in Pakistan: Bollywood movie that was banned in Pakistan

Phantom Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Phantom’ has been banned in Pakistan due to its controversial content. It was based on Hussein Zaidi’s novel ‘Mumbai Avengers’. Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed had called for a ban on the Pakistani government because there was an anti-Pakistan film.

Bangistan Karan Anshuman made his directorial debut with this film. Riteish Deshmukh and Pulkit Samrat starrer ‘Bangistan’ was also banned in Pakistan. The country banned its release only after watching the trailer. Ritesh had contacted the Pakistan High Commission and said that the satire in the film was not against Pakistan. However, it had no effect.

One was a tiger Salman Khan has huge fans all over the world. However, his film could not be screened in Pakistan. This was due to the plot of the film which revolved around India's RAW and Pakistan's ISI intelligence agency.

रांझणा Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol’s ‘Raanjhana’ could not be released in the neighboring country. The story of the film revolves around a Muslim girl, a Hindu boy and a Sikh boy. This love triangle caused a lot of trouble to Pakistan’s censor board.

Part Milkha Part Milkha Singh’s biopic of ‘Flying Sikh of India’ caught the eye of many and the film inspired the Indian audience. The background of the film was on India-Pakistan partition. However, the Farhan Akhtar starrer film could not be screened as Pakistan felt that their country was not well represented in it.

Dirty picture The film, based on the Silk Smitha of the South, was very bold for Bollywood. The role of Reshma was played by Vidya Balan and actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Imran Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor were also seen in the film. The film had some intimate scenes and was screened in India with an A certificate. However, the Pakistani censor board was upset by the bold content of the film and, according to reports, banned from there as obscene.

Agent joke The film, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, portrayed Pakistan’s ISI against India. The film was banned in Pakistan a few days before its release because it showed Pakistani high command and intelligence supporting the Taliban and bombing Delhi.

Tere bin Laden The cartoon depicts Pakistan's national dream of reaching the United States. A lot of funny things happen during this and the story revolves around a man who looks like Osama bin Laden. Although it was an Indian film, Pakistani actor Ali Zafar was the protagonist. Even after this, the film was banned because it was believed to show disrespect to Pakistan and its agencies.

Lahore Released in 2010, the Bollywood sports film has reached several international festivals. He also won many awards. The story of the film revolves around an Indian and Pakistani kickboxer who fights for international competitions. The setting of ‘Lahore’ is based on the political animosity between the two countries but with the help of boxing, the film tries to show peace between the two countries. However, the Pakistani censor board did not allow the film to be screened as it found some dialogue offensive.

The recently released Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer ‘Sher Shah’ is very popular. Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic is said to be one of the best films of the year. Meanwhile, the film was reportedly banned in Pakistan. This information was shared by Pakistani YouTuber Ahmr Khokhar on his YouTube channel Shri. Given by Ahmer. He said that even though the film is banned in Pakistan, it is worth watching. However, there is no official update on whether the film has been released in Pakistan. Now we are going to tell you which movies are actually banned there.