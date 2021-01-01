Sher Shah Review in Hindi – ‘Sher Shah’ is a story of ‘high passion’ of bravery and prowess

‘Sher Shah’ is a biopic of Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra’s bravery and courage in the Kargil war revolves around events related to the country’s victory and personal life.The Kargil War was the most difficult battle in the history of independent India. The country lost a lot in this historic battle fought at an altitude of 17,000 feet. There was a lot going on. Pakistani troops in the guise of Kashmiri militants had infiltrated the Line of Control (LoC) on the Indian side. The country’s honor was at stake. Our brave soldiers gave their lives. Due to his unparalleled courage and bravery, he again hoisted the tricolor on the summit of Kargil. The country lost its brave son in this war. It is his martyrdom that has made the country’s chiefs proud and honored. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan and writer Sandeep Srivastava, the film begins with the childhood of Captain Vikram Batra (Siddharth Malhotra). It moves slowly but effectively.

The canvas of the film grows with Vikram Batra. He finds his love in Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani). This was followed by posting as a lieutenant in the 13JAF Rifles. The writer-director has spent a lot of time establishing Captain Batra as a character on screen. It may have a slight velocity. Not only that, whenever Kiara Advani comes on screen, most of the time is spent in romantic songs. This delay in reaching the original story on which the film is based hurts you. It also slows down the pace of the film. You will find the first half of the film slow.

It is also true that the task of showing the story of Captain Vikram Batra was not easy. Lots of facts, lots of action, lots of family and love in it. To summarize all this and to put the historic victory of the Kargil war on the cinema screen with the same sentiment. It was all hard work. Most of the events happen in the second half of the film, so the film picks up speed.

The biggest responsibility was on Siddharth Malhotra. It was definitely a difficult task to introduce Captain Vikram Batra in a large scale lifestyle. But it would not be wrong to say that this is Siddharth Malhotra’s best performance to date. Siddharth Malhotra comes and shines in the battle scenes. Kiara Advani looks great in her personality. She loves the brave man more than her heart. According to the story of the film, his character doesn’t want to do much.

Shiv Pandit is in the role of Captain Sanjeev Jamwal in the film. A character that is tough on the outside is soft on the inside. Niketan Dheer is good in the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia. The same is true of the Shataf figure. He plays the role of Colonel Yogesh Kumar Joshi in the film and makes an impact. However, the film also features some conservative scenes and years of thought. Especially in the context of Pakistan.

Overall, ‘Sher Shah’ is a patriotic film. Many scenes of war are shown, but they could have been filmed on a larger scale. As a spectator, you are remembered for the song of courage that the country endured due to the Kargil war. However, given the success that War Films has had so far in Bollywood, Sher Shah’s recent release is ahead of many other films of this genre. She shows you inspiring stories.

The story of the film binds you. Seeing all the brave soldiers standing for their soil till their last breath while fighting the enemy, it all awakens the feelings in you as a spectator. ‘Sher Shah’s biggest victory is that he has tried to recreate one of the most important events in the recent history of the country. It also has a passion and a ‘high spirit’.