Sher Shah set a new record in India
Karan Johar said- ‘Sher Shah’ is very close to the heart
After the success, producer Karan Johar said, “Sher Shah is always close to our hearts and seeing the love and appreciation for the film, I am proud of the film and everyone involved. Sher Shah is the story of Paramvir Chakra Award winner Captain Vikram Batra that no Indian will ever forget. We understand the depth of his life, his passion, his love for his country and the dimples that made him a brave heart.I am proud to see the love that Siddharth and Kiara have for acting and directing Vishnu.
Tribute to the children of Indian soil
At the same time, Vijay Subramaniam, Vice President, Content and Communications, Amazon Mazon, said: It was very important for us to take the inspiring story of Captain Vikram Batra and the Indian Army to a distant audience during the Kargil War. The film is a tribute to these boys and girls of Indian soil for whom there is nothing more than patriotism.
Great response to good content
Speaking on the success of the film, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta said, “From the beginning we believed that Sher Shah has the potential to reach a worldwide audience as a story. The overwhelming response to the film is a result of the power of good intentions. A dedicated team is needed to make such a film and I thank Vishnuvardhan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and the entire cast and crew.
#Sher #Shah #set #record #India
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.