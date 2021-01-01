Sher Shah set a new record in India

The movie ‘Sher Shah’ released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video is very popular among the viewers and critics. For this reason, this biopic based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra has become the most watched film on Amazon in India.

Not only that, in the first two weeks, ‘Sher Shah’ has aired audiences in more than 4100 cities and 210 countries around the world. The film has also set a new benchmark as the most popular Hindi film ever on IMDb.



Karan Johar said- ‘Sher Shah’ is very close to the heart

After the success, producer Karan Johar said, “Sher Shah is always close to our hearts and seeing the love and appreciation for the film, I am proud of the film and everyone involved. Sher Shah is the story of Paramvir Chakra Award winner Captain Vikram Batra that no Indian will ever forget. We understand the depth of his life, his passion, his love for his country and the dimples that made him a brave heart.I am proud to see the love that Siddharth and Kiara have for acting and directing Vishnu.



Tribute to the children of Indian soil

At the same time, Vijay Subramaniam, Vice President, Content and Communications, Amazon Mazon, said: It was very important for us to take the inspiring story of Captain Vikram Batra and the Indian Army to a distant audience during the Kargil War. The film is a tribute to these boys and girls of Indian soil for whom there is nothing more than patriotism.

Great response to good content

Speaking on the success of the film, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta said, “From the beginning we believed that Sher Shah has the potential to reach a worldwide audience as a story. The overwhelming response to the film is a result of the power of good intentions. A dedicated team is needed to make such a film and I thank Vishnuvardhan, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and the entire cast and crew.

