Sher Shah Top EMDB Rating: Siddharth Malhotra’s Sher Shah became the highest rated Hindi movie on IMDB View Top 10 Rated Hindi Movie List
Made under the banner of Dharma Productions, ‘Sher Shah’ has won the love of the audience as well as the critics. The film has inspired people, on the other hand, the scene of Captain Vikram Batra’s martyrdom and final journey has also brought a lot of tears. It has become the highest quality Hindi film on Imdb. Siddharth Malhotra himself has posted a happy post on Instagram.
‘Thank you all for making this memorable’
Siddharth Malhotra wrote, ‘I feel myself at the top of the world. Really, thank you all for making this possible. You have all given love and support to ‘Sher Shah’ and made it the most memorable for me. Siddharth Malhotra also shared a screenshot of Imdb in his Insta Story.
Earlier, ‘Black Friday’ was the No. 1 film
However, before ‘Sher Shah’, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’ was dominated by Imdabi. Released in the year 2004, the film has so far remained the No. 1 Hindi film with a rating of 8.4. But after ‘Sher Shah’ became No. 1, now it has come to No. 2. The rest of the list of Imdb Top 10 Hindi movies now includes these movies-
|Rank
|The name of the movie
|In what year was it published?
|Imdb rating
|1
|Sher Shah
|2021
|8.9
|2
|Black friday
|2004
|8.4
|3
|3 fools
|2009
|8.3
|4
|The stars are on the ground
|2007
|8.3
|5
|Riot
|2016
|8.3
|6
|Leave, folks
|1983
|8.3
|7
|Guidance
|1965
|8.3
|8
|Quietly
|1975
|8.2
|9
|Khosla’s nest
|2006
|8.2
|10
|Poor heart
|2020
|8.1
#Sher #Shah #Top #EMDB #Rating #Siddharth #Malhotras #Sher #Shah #highest #rated #Hindi #movie #IMDB #View #Top #Rated #Hindi #Movie #List
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.