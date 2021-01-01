Sher Shah Top EMDB Rating: Siddharth Malhotra’s Sher Shah became the highest rated Hindi movie on IMDB View Top 10 Rated Hindi Movie List

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s ‘Sher Shah’ has become a super hit. This biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, directed by Vishnuvardhan, is making waves everywhere. It has been only a week since the release of this film that it has become the No. 1 Hindi film on IMDB (Sher Shah Top Rated Hindi Film on Imdb). As of this writing, the film has received an 8.9 rating. Based on the Kargil war, Siddharth plays Captain Vikram Batra, while Kiara plays Captain Dimple Cheema.

Siddharth Malhotra expressed happiness on Instagram

Made under the banner of Dharma Productions, ‘Sher Shah’ has won the love of the audience as well as the critics. The film has inspired people, on the other hand, the scene of Captain Vikram Batra’s martyrdom and final journey has also brought a lot of tears. It has become the highest quality Hindi film on Imdb. Siddharth Malhotra himself has posted a happy post on Instagram.



‘Thank you all for making this memorable’

Siddharth Malhotra wrote, ‘I feel myself at the top of the world. Really, thank you all for making this possible. You have all given love and support to ‘Sher Shah’ and made it the most memorable for me. Siddharth Malhotra also shared a screenshot of Imdb in his Insta Story.

Earlier, ‘Black Friday’ was the No. 1 film

However, before ‘Sher Shah’, Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Black Friday’ was dominated by Imdabi. Released in the year 2004, the film has so far remained the No. 1 Hindi film with a rating of 8.4. But after ‘Sher Shah’ became No. 1, now it has come to No. 2. The rest of the list of Imdb Top 10 Hindi movies now includes these movies-

Rank The name of the movie In what year was it published? Imdb rating 1 Sher Shah 2021 8.9 2 Black friday 2004 8.4 3 3 fools 2009 8.3 4 The stars are on the ground 2007 8.3 5 Riot 2016 8.3 6 Leave, folks 1983 8.3 7 Guidance 1965 8.3 8 Quietly 1975 8.2 9 Khosla’s nest 2006 8.2 10 Poor heart 2020 8.1

