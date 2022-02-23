World

Sheriffs demand DHS notify them if illegal immigrants are moved to their counties

8 seconds ago
Sheriffs across the country The Homeland Security Department is demanding that the illegal immigrants be notified if they are sent to their county.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson of the Massachusetts told the Washington Times: “You’re sending them to any county in the country, they need to notify the county sheriff who’s coming.” “We have a right to know that. If they send terrorists around us, we have a right to know that. Drug dealers, smugglers – we have a right to know that.”

The demands come after the report Immigrants have been shown Flying and living in suburbs of the country including Westchester, New York. About 2,000 children flew to Westchester Airport between June and the end of October, NBC New York reported in the autumn.

ICE And Customs and Border Protection released more than 62,000 immigrants to the United States in January alone. Where about two million immigrants Overall in 2021 came across the Mexico-US border.

Topshot - Haitian immigrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border at Rio Grande on September 20, 2021, from Ciudad Akuna, in the state of Kohuela, Mexico. - Immigrant families have been sent back to Haiti by the United States after trying to enter the country From Mexico they are outraged by their treatment and fearful of returning to a life isolated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants was temporarily suspended by Washington following a devastating earthquake in the Caribbean last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians have entered the country from Mexico and been trapped for days under a wide bridge in Texas. River in Rio Grande, blocked from advancing. (Image PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Image by PAUL RATJE / AFP via Getty Images)

Topshot – Haitian immigrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border at Rio Grande on September 20, 2021, from Ciudad Akuna, in the state of Kohuela, Mexico. – Immigrant families have been sent back to Haiti by the United States after trying to enter the country From Mexico they are outraged by their treatment and fearful of returning to a life isolated by gang violence. The deportation of Haitian migrants was temporarily suspended by Washington following a devastating earthquake in the Caribbean last month. But in recent days, more than 15,000 Haitians have entered the country from Mexico and been trapped for days under a wide bridge in Texas. River in Rio Grande, blocked from advancing. (Image PAUL RATJE / AFP) (Image by PAUL RATJE / AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by PAUL RATJE / AFP via Getty Images)

“It will give us a chance to know who is coming, and it will not necessarily give us a chance to track, but if we do not see this person, we should be able to inform our people.” [who] Sending that data, “said Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman, South Dakota.

Members of the Border Security Committee of the National Sheriff’s Association say they have only heard “cricket” from Biden administration officials about immigrants, the Washington Times reported.

“Transparency is something that is lacking,” said Rockham County Sheriff Sam S. Page of North Carolina. “Why don’t we get the same respect and communication with our federal partners?”

President Biden His administration has repeatedly faced criticism and outrage over its handling of immigration and the immigration crisis on the southern border. Conservatives have condemned the president for ending the border wall, limiting the ICE’s ability to arrest and deport illegal immigrants, and canceling asylum cooperation agreements.

The Biden administration has also ended the Trump-era immigration protection protocol, which has sent immigrants back to Mexico pending a hearing. The program was later revived after the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration had illegally ended it.

The ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

