Sheriffs demand DHS notify them if illegal immigrants are moved to their counties



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Sheriffs across the country The Homeland Security Department is demanding that the illegal immigrants be notified if they are sent to their county.

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson of the Massachusetts told the Washington Times: “You’re sending them to any county in the country, they need to notify the county sheriff who’s coming.” “We have a right to know that. If they send terrorists around us, we have a right to know that. Drug dealers, smugglers – we have a right to know that.”

Running in the middle of the night: Biden secretly flies underage immigrants to NY in the dark of night

The demands come after the report Immigrants have been shown Flying and living in suburbs of the country including Westchester, New York. About 2,000 children flew to Westchester Airport between June and the end of October, NBC New York reported in the autumn .

Leaked video shows federal contractors flying to NY in immigrant suburbs: ‘betrayal of American people’

ICE And Customs and Border Protection released more than 62,000 immigrants to the United States in January alone. Where about two million immigrants Overall in 2021 came across the Mexico-US border.

“It will give us a chance to know who is coming, and it will not necessarily give us a chance to track, but if we do not see this person, we should be able to inform our people.” [who] Sending that data, “said Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman, South Dakota.

Clashes of migrants on southern border escalate again in December: Court Docs

Members of the Border Security Committee of the National Sheriff’s Association say they have only heard “cricket” from Biden administration officials about immigrants, the Washington Times reported.

“Transparency is something that is lacking,” said Rockham County Sheriff Sam S. Page of North Carolina. “Why don’t we get the same respect and communication with our federal partners?”

President Biden His administration has repeatedly faced criticism and outrage over its handling of immigration and the immigration crisis on the southern border. Conservatives have condemned the president for ending the border wall, limiting the ICE’s ability to arrest and deport illegal immigrants, and canceling asylum cooperation agreements.

The Biden administration has also ended the Trump-era immigration protection protocol, which has sent immigrants back to Mexico pending a hearing. The program was later revived after the Supreme Court ruled that the Biden administration had illegally ended it.

The ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.