Sherlyn Chopra accused Raj kundra of sexual assault says Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty had toxic relationship | Sherlyn Chopra claims Raj Kundra forced her to kiss; Told the whole incident of that day

New Delhi: Raj Kundra is currently in judicial custody for 14 days. On July 28, the trial court had rejected Raj Kundra’s bail plea. Now in the pornography case, many actresses have come out openly against Raj Kundra’s app Hotshots. In this case, Raj Kundra has been accused of making and publishing obscene films. Sherlyn Chopra has also made serious allegations against him. Also claimed that Raj Kundra had sexually assaulted her.

Sherlyn Chopra made serious allegations against Raj Kundra

According to the news published in ETimes, Sherlyn Chopra had appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record her statement in the pornography case. He had lodged an FIR of sexual harassment against Raj Kundra in April 2021. A case was registered against him under several sections of the Indian Penal Code. The actress had made many serious allegations against Raj.

Raj Kundra started kissing Sherlyn Chopra

Sherlyn Chopra said in her statement that Raj Kundra was forcibly kissing her even after her refusal. Also Sherlyn claimed that she did not want to have such a relationship with a married man. On this, Raj told Sherlyn that his relationship with wife Shilpa Shetty is not good, that is, the relationship has soured. Sherlyn says that Raj told that because of the bitterness in the relationship with Shilpa, Raj said that he used to live in tension most of the time.

Sherlyn Chopra saved her shame somehow

Sherlyn Chopra further elaborated that she asked Raj Kundra to stop because she was scared. When he did not move for a while, Sherlyn went to the washroom after pushing him somehow. Let us tell you, after Raj’s arrest on July 19, Mumbai Police also raided Raj’s residence and questioned wife and actress Shilpa Shetty a few days ago.

Sherlyn Chopra used to work for 30 lakhs

Let us tell you, the Maharashtra Cyber ​​​​Cell had already recorded the statements of Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey. A case was registered against Raj Kundra in the month of February this year, after which the crime branch team arrested him. According to the police, Sherlyn Chopra says that it is Raj Kundara who brought her into the adult industry. Sherlyn Chopra used to get a payment of Rs 30 lakh for every project. According to Sherlyn, she has done 15 to 20 such projects.

