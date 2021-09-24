Sherlyn Chopra attacks Shilpa Shetty: Raj Kundra

Actress Sherlyn Chopra joked about the statement made by wife Shilpa Shetty in Raj Kundra’s pornography case and said that Didi is ‘taking Peda as Peda’. Now he is once again targeting Shilpa and Raj Kundra. Sherlyn attacks Shilpa, saying she should do something out of her bungalow and into the ‘porn world’.

Sherlyn Chopra said that if Shilpa did something for the victimized women and children in real life instead of showing empathy to people in real life, the whole world would bow down to her.



Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who was jailed in a pornography case, was recently released from jail. Raj Kundra was released from jail after about 60 days, after which Shilpa shared a positive note on social media. Shilpa Shetty, in a statement to the Mumbai Crime Police, had said that she did not know anything about her husband Raj Kundra’s actions. Being busy, she did not know what Raj Kundra was doing. Sherlyn joked about her statement, now she is targeting Shilpa again.



‘What after buying a car-bungalow? Making porn? ‘

Sherlyn Chopra shared a video clip of one of her interviews on her Twitter handle, in which she says, ‘It’s better to build a bungalow for yourself, buy a car for yourself. But what after buying a car, a bungalow? Do porn? No. There is so much more for the country. I want to do something for the country.

‘Get out of the porn world and do something’

Sherlyn Chopra said she is now trying to do something different in life. He has spent a lot of time in showbiz, but now he has a mind to do something different. Sherlyn said she wants to do something for future victimized women and children. It is very easy to go on stage and worship, talking about Rani Lakshmibaiji. You do something in real life. Get out of your bungalow and do something. Get out of the porn world and do something. Then the whole world will bow down before you.

Raj Kundra was released on a bond of Rs 50,000

Raj Kundra was arrested 2 months ago for making a porn film. He was recently granted bail after 60 days on a personal caste bond of Rs 50,000. Raj Kundra had filed a bail application in the court on September 18, which was heard on September 20.