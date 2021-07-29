Sherlyn Chopra Claims Raj Kundra Of Sexual Assault, Reveals Details

Mumbai. Sherlyn Chopra has made a new disclosure in the porn video case of actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra. The actress has alleged that Raj Kundra sexually assaulted her. However, she somehow managed to escape. In April, he had also lodged an FIR accusing Raj Kundra of sexual assault.

‘Pushing Raj Kundra towards the washroom’

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has said in a statement to the police that Raj Kundra had called her business manager with a proposal. According to the report of ETimes, after this meeting on March 27, 2019, Raj Kundra suddenly came to his house without informing. Earlier, there was an argument between the two in a text message about something. Sherlyn claims that after coming home, Raj Kundra forcibly tried to kiss. Sherlyn tries to push them back. Raj Kundra still did not agree. The actress was very scared at that time. The actress also told in the statement that she tried her best to stop Raj Kundra. After sometime she pushed them and ran towards the washroom.

‘Don’t want to mix business and pleasure’

Sherlyn also claims that she did not want to have a relationship with any married person, she did not want to mix business and pleasure. According to Sherlyn, Raj Kundra had said that his and wife Shilpa Shetty’s relationship was not going well and the relationship got complicated. According to Sherlyn Raj, he is troubled most of the time at home.

‘Stop hesitating, open up like a Hollywood model’

Sherlyn had said in a statement to the Maharashtra Cyber ​​Police in March 2021 that Raj Kundra had requested her to create content for the Hotshots app. However, he refused it saying that its content is substandard. On the other hand Sherlyn made a pact with Raj Kunda’s Armprime. However, he did not like the idea of ​​having 50-50 per cent revenue share in it. Hence the agreement could not be renewed. The actress claims that despite the end of the agreement, that content is still available on the internet. During this, the actress made some videos. One of these was ‘Chocolate Video’. The video was shot in a hotel in Andheri East. When Sherlyn asked the creative head about the shooting of the video, he said that he should stop hesitating and open up like a Hollywood model. However, he did not face any legal problem during this entire agreement. Let us inform that Raj Kundra had resigned from the post of director in December 2019. He has no stake or affiliation with Armsprime Media.