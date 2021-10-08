Sherlyn Chopra Commented On Shahrukh Khan KKR Party, Said people were taking white powder| Sherlyn Chopra made a big allegation on Shahrukh Khan, said- ‘People were taking white powder in his party’

New Delhi: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s King Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan, is in the custody of NCB these days. Aryan Khan has been arrested from a rave party. Aryan Khan has been accused of buying and selling drugs and controversial chats have also been received from his phone. After this news surfaced, model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has posted a video of her old interview on her Twitter account, in which she is seen referring to the party of the KKR team of IPL.

Sherlyn took Shahrukh’s name

In her video, Sherlyn Chopra is telling that ‘No big party in Bollywood or IPL is without drugs because people believe that unless you consume high dose of drugs, the party I don’t get thrilled and you don’t get a kick.’ Sherlyn Chopra is openly taking the name of Shahrukh Khan in her interview, let us tell you that Shahrukh Khan is the co-owner of the KKR team. Sherlyn Chopra is saying in her video that she has seen the wives of stars consuming ‘white powder’ at KKR’s party.

About Shahrukh’s KKR party, I gave this interview last year..https://t.co/WMNTfeyy7A pic.twitter.com/5JTV3dNncz — Sherlyn Chopra (@SherlynChopra) October 4, 2021

Allegations were leveled against Raj Kundra

It is worth noting that Sherlyn Chopra has recently made serious allegations against Raj Kundra, who is trapped in the pornography case and because of this she is constantly in the headlines. He had said that it was Raj Kundra who brought him into the adult industry. In her statement in front of the property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch, Sherlyn had said a lot about Raj. Sherlyn had said that Raj Kundra wanted an illicit relationship with her and when she refused, he started threatening her.

Raj Kundra also retaliated

Sherlyn Chopra had said that on March 27, 2019, Raj had forcibly entered her house and tried to force her. Sherlyn had also filed an FIR against Raj Kundra in April 2021 alleging sexual abuse. Although Sherlyn and Raj have worked together a lot, Sherlyn used to charge a lot for an adult film. It is being said on behalf of Raj Kundra that all the allegations of Sherlyn are baseless and she is doing all this for money.

