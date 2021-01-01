Sherlyn Chopra Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra: Video: Sherlyn Chopra again targets Shilpa Shetty, says – Hi sister, admit mistakes – Sherlyn Chopra shared a video and targeted Shilpa Shetty in the Raj Kundra case
Sherlyn Chopra has made a very sensational statement on Raj Kundra’s obscene case. Now once again Sherlyn Chopra has targeted Shilpa Shetty while sharing the video on social media.
Sherlyn Chopra’s sensational allegation, Raj Kundra broke into the house and sexually assaulted her
Subscribe
#Sherlyn #Chopra #Shilpa #Shetty #Raj #Kundra #Video #Sherlyn #Chopra #targets #Shilpa #Shetty #sister #admit #mistakes #Sherlyn #Chopra #shared #video #targeted #Shilpa #Shetty #Raj #Kundra #case
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.