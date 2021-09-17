Sherlyn Chopra slams Shilpa Shetty: Sherlyn Chopra scoffs at Shilpa Shetty’s police statement in Raj Kundra porn case: Didi Yeda was eating bunker peda

Mumbai Police has filed a 1,500-page chargesheet in the Raj Kundra pornography case. The supplementary chargesheet contains statements from Shilpa Shetty to Sherlyn Chopra and all the people who have been questioned in the case by the police. The chargesheet also mentions Shilpa Shetty’s statement in which the actress said during police interrogation that she was not aware of her husband Raj Kundra’s activities. Shilpa says she was busy with her work and that is why he did not know what Raj Kundra was doing. Now Sherlyn Chopra has laughed at Shilpa’s statement by sharing a video. Sherlyn calls it ‘Yeda Bakar Peda Khana’.

Sherlyn shared the video and said – well what is it called …



Mumbai Police has filed the chargesheet in a Mumbai court on Thursday. Following the news of Shilpa’s statement, Sherlyn shared a video on Twitter. In this video she is exercising and calling Shilpa Didi. Sherlyn says, ‘According to some media reports, Didi says she was not aware of her husband’s infamous actions. Moreover, Didi also says that she does not even know the source of her husband’s movable and immovable property. Now you can guess for yourself how much truth there is in this case. By the way what is it called.

Sherlyn’s statement has also been recorded in the chargesheet.

Sherlyn Chopra’s statement is also included in the police chargesheet. In it, the actress has revealed that she had given the job of making the Sherlyn Chopra app to Arms Prime Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Saurabh Kushwaha and Raj Kundra. But he never got his share of the earnings. Sherlyn said in her statement, ‘I have never been given my 50 per cent stake. After this Raj Kundra offered me to work in Hotshots app. It is also the app of Arms Prime Pvt. Ltd. I was told that working with Hotshot would be the right decision. Hotshots were said to have bold intent. But we could not agree on this.

Sherlyn said – the case got stuck with creative ideas and money

Sherlyn said in her statement that the deal could not be made because of creative ideas and money. Sherlyn claims in her statement that Mita Jhunjhunwala, the creative director of Hotshots, tried to persuade them to work together. One more thing needs to be mentioned here.

Raj Kundra has been charged with sexual assault

Sherlyn Chopra has already filed a case of sexual harassment against Raj Kundra. The actress alleges that Raj Kundra came to her house one day and tried to rape her. When the actress tries to stop him and says that he is married, Raj tells Sherlyn that his relationship with Shilpa Shetty is not good and he is often upset at home.

