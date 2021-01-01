Sherlyn Chopra Target Kabir Khan: Kabir Khan Talks About Pakistan And Terrorism: Video shared by Sherlyn Chopra. In it, Kabir Khan is answering questions from the media.

Kabir Khan, a popular director in the Bollywood industry, is currently in the spotlight. He said in a recent interview that he feels bad when Mughals are portrayed as killers in films. With this, he said that the Mughals were the true nation builders. Meanwhile, actress Sherlyn Chopra has tweeted a video of Kabir Khan’s press conference.

Sherlyn Chopra retweeted a video on her Twitter handle on Thursday. In this video, Kabir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan are seen questioning the media. Meanwhile, Kabir Khan and Saif Ali Khan discuss Pakistan and terrorism.



Sherlyn Chopra wrote with the video, ‘If Pakistan has nothing to do with terrorism, why do Afghan Muslims think it is more appropriate to come to India than to go to Pakistan? Why is Urduwood unknown despite knowing it? Who benefits from the politics of appeasement? ‘

Director Kabir Khan is known for superhit films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. He has made a film like ‘Kabul Express’ on the situation in Afghanistan. At the same time, Kabir Khan has described the Mughals as real nation builders, while lyricist Manoj Muntashir has described the Mughals as bandits. Social media users are reacting to the statements of these two courses.

Director Kabir Khan called the Mughals “true nation builders” and said, “Stop calling them mares.”

Manoj Muntashir called the Mughals ‘dacoits’, criticizing them on social media

