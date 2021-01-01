Sherlyn Chopra Target Kabir Khan: Kabir Khan Talks About Pakistan And Terrorism: Video shared by Sherlyn Chopra. In it, Kabir Khan is answering questions from the media.
Sherlyn Chopra wrote with the video, ‘If Pakistan has nothing to do with terrorism, why do Afghan Muslims think it is more appropriate to come to India than to go to Pakistan? Why is Urduwood unknown despite knowing it? Who benefits from the politics of appeasement? ‘
Director Kabir Khan is known for superhit films like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. He has made a film like ‘Kabul Express’ on the situation in Afghanistan. At the same time, Kabir Khan has described the Mughals as real nation builders, while lyricist Manoj Muntashir has described the Mughals as bandits. Social media users are reacting to the statements of these two courses.
