Sherlyn Reveals Why She Murdered Akshay; Karan to Get Free From Jail

Kundali Bhagya Spoiler Alert: Followers of Shraddha Arya – Dheeraj Dhoopar are in for a deal with as excessive voltage drama will happen within the upcoming episode. Karan is locked up in jail and everybody shut to him akin to Shrishti, Preeta, and Sameer try their greatest to convey him out of the jail and show him harmless. However, Rakhi makes Pammi realise that she had misunderstood Preeta.

Prithvi saves Sherlyn from getting uncovered in entrance of Kritika, Sameer, Srishti and Preeta. Later, Sherlyn confesses murdering Akshay.

Within the upcoming episode, Kritika mistakenly presses the quantity on the cellphone and it rings in the home and that's when Preeta comes to know that the wrongdoer is within the Luthra home. When Preeta dials an unknown quantity, Sherlyn's cellphone rings, and Prithivi is shocked and questions her about being Akshay's assassin and that's when Sherlyn confesses that she has murdered Akshay.

Sherlyn recalled the time when Akshay recorded her and Prithvi whereas they had been speaking about her being pregnant. Then Akshay began blackmailing her and requested for Rs 25 lakh to maintain his mouth shut. If Sherlyn will confess that it was her who murdered Akshay in entrance of everybody, then viewers would possibly see Karan out of the jail.

