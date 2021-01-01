Sherni Movie Review in Hindi & Rating: Check Vidya Balan’s New Film Sherni How is it – Sherni Review: Vidya Balan Movie Sherni Review and Rating

Story

A new DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) has joined the forest sector in Madhya Pradesh. The village is afraid of tigers. The villagers are dying. The challenge for the new DFO is to save Waghini as well as the villagers. She also fights in this battle of the jungle against men and shows the lioness as a woman in ‘Mein Ki Duniya’.Vidya Vincent (Vidya Balan) is a combative and serious forest officer about her work. He has not been promoted for nine years. After working at the desk for six years, he finally got a field job in the forest of Bijaspur. He faces many challenges between the village and the forest. She is struggling with problems in her personal life. The mother-in-law and the mother want a child from him. Vidya tells her husband Pawan (Mukul Chadha) in a video chat that she does not see any increase in her work and is considering resigning. The husband says he shouldn’t do this, because Corona doesn’t have stability in his corporate job. The husband lives in Mumbai.

In many ways, the story of Vidya is scattered both personally and professionally. She is the only female officer in the male-dominated forest department. His colleagues try to make him look weak on many occasions. So Vidya does her job with full commitment. She knows her duty and does not look back to fulfill it anywhere. Meanwhile, fears of a tiger known as T12 are high in the village. In the fields next to the forest and then in the forest. Due to this structure, the tiger comes close to the field and starts hunting. We want to get rid of the tiger as our territory. Villagers say it is common for tigers to pass through their fields in this way. But in the race for development the grasslands have been destroyed and in such a situation they have to go to the forest to feed their animals. There are also some local politicians in the story, who are just worried about winning the election. He considers Waghini an enemy and wants to kill her. Vidya wants to save Waghini in the midst of all this.

Vidya’s boss Bansal (Brajendra Kala) is also in this whole exercise. He just has to get rid of it. From problems. From this village. It is also in the process of being replaced. Shooter Rajan Rajhans (Sharat Saxena) is also called in while preparing to rescue or kill Waghini. But Vidya wants to save Waghini. She wants to send him back to the forest. Some villagers also support education. Another senior officer enters Nangia (Neeraj Kabi). Professor Hasan Noorani (Vijay Raj) helps Vidya in college. Some other big politicians come. Everyone is looking for a tiger in the forest. The only difference is that most want to kill him, while others want to save him.

Director Amit Masurkar has woven a complex story depicting a beautiful forest. He went deep into the beast battle against this man. Astha Tikku has quickly presented the full details. It not only shows the mind of Vidya and her desire, but also tries to explain how the village and the forest are related to each other along with the work of the department.

Cinematographer Rakesh Haridas’s camera has done an amazing job. Anish John’s sound design is also with the camera. The sunset in the dense forest, the chirping of birds, the chirping of insects, the rustling of leaves, the various sounds of birds and animals – all these take you closer to the forest. One of his colleagues in the film tells Vidya – you can go to the forest 100 times and maybe see a tiger once, but the tiger has seen you 99 times. This dialogue is enough to tell itself that man has entered the forest. This is the home of animals. He is the real owner there. The background scores of Benedict Taylor and Naren Chandavarkar add to the suspense in the story. There is only one song in the film, which is enough to play the right tone at the right time.

Vidya Balan once again impressed on the screen with her acting. She may look weak, but her thinking is strong. He is calm, but his determination, passion and restraint draw us to him. Vidya does not speak, but her eyes express anger. Vidya Balan has once again worked to show prejudice against sexuality i.e. women through this film. Vijay Raj, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi, Samp Mandal, Sharat Saxena have also done their job easily. Satyakam Anand also leaves an impression in his personality.

As a director, Amit Masurkar has managed to keep the audience hooked for 2 hours and 10 minutes. However, in some parts the film slows down. But as soon as Waghini starts hunting in the film, she embarks on an exciting journey through the jungle. The film manages to entertain as well as inform. Finally, this Masurkar film conveys the message of wildlife conservation and environmental balance. ‘Lion’ is an intense film. Is exciting. It must be seen. If you are expecting roaring movies that are common in Bollywood, you may be disappointed. The ‘lioness’ has a beauty of its own and in it she is relaxed.

