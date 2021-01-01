Shershah Cast Salary and Fee: Shershah Cast Salary and Fee Siddharth Malhotra allegedly took Rs 7 crore Kiara Advani took Rs 4 crore

Siddharth Malhotra took Rs 7 crore! ‘Sher Shah’ was released on August 12, 2021. Now the starcast fee of the film has been revealed a few weeks after the release of the film. It is said that lead actor Siddharth Malhotra has taken the highest fee for the film. According to Bollywood Life, Siddharth Malhotra has taken Rs 7 crore for the film. He also took a lot of training for the film. From running a gun to his fitness, Siddharth worked hard.

Kiara Advani charges Rs 4 crore Kiara Advani has played the role of Dimple Cheema, the girlfriend of Captain Vikram Batra in 'Sher Shah'. Although Kiara's character in this film is not very big, she looks good whenever she comes on screen. Kiara's performance in the funeral scene, especially in the climax of the film, brought tears to everyone's eyes. Kira is said to have taken a fee of Rs 4 crore to play the role.

Nikitan patiently took lakhs of rupees The rest of the cast includes Nikitan Dheer in the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia. According to reports, he has taken Rs 35 lakh for a half-hour role in ‘Sher Shah’.

Shiv Pandit took Rs 45 lakh! Actor Shiv Pandit plays the role of Lieutenant Sanjeev Jimmy Jamwal in the film. He has taken Rs 45 lakh to make this character.

Fees of Pawan Kalyan and Mir Sarwar Pawan Kalyan, who plays Captain Vikram Batra’s father GL Batra, is known to have taken Rs 50 lakh. Mir Sarwar has taken Rs 25 lakh. Mir Sarwar is playing the role of Haider in the film.

Anil Charanjit also earned Rs 25 lakh! Anil Charanjit has taken Rs 25 lakh to play the role of Subhedar Bansi Lal, a special friend of Captain Vikram Batra in the film.

