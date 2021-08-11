Shershah Climax Scene: When the climax of Sher Shah was being shot, the sound of cicadas started coming from all around; Kiara Advani narrated Very Emotional story – When the climax of Sher Shah was being shot, the sound of sobs started coming from all around; Kiara Advani narrated the story

Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic ‘Sher Shah’ is going to release on August 12. Shershaah is a heart touching story of a brave warrior. Captain Vikram Batra, who received the Param Vir Chakra, was the real hero of the Kargil war. Based on his life, the film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Kiara Advani tells about this film that she has become emotionally attached to it.

There was a scene in the film, during which the entire crew became so emotional while filming that no one could hold back their tears. This happened during the shooting of the climax scene of the film Shershaah. Kiara Advani herself mentioned this. According to E-Times, Kiara told- ‘Vishal Batra, the twin brother of Captain Vikram Batra, also came on the set that day. I became very emotional after reading the scene.

He further told- ‘Vishnu sir already came and told me that this scene has to be completed in one take. In such a situation, my close up shots started being captured. The camera was focused on me, the scene started when I started hearing the sound of sobs.’

Kiara further said- ‘I could hear those sobs of people standing around in the unit. There were tears in everyone’s eyes. At that time it is not easy to express that emotion, we all started remembering that sacrifice of Captain Batra and everyone was filled with hearts. At that time it seemed as if we went back in time, the day of July 11, 1999, when this happened.

Let us tell you, Siddharth Malhotra is playing an important character in ‘Sher Shah’, a biopic on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara is also in a very important role in the film. The film is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi. The director of the film is Vishnuvardhan.





