Sherwood Boehlert, a GOP Moderate in the House, Dies at 84

After serving in the military, he graduated from Utica College in 1961 and managed public relations for the Wyandote Chemical Company.

Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller and Senator Jacob K. Having entered politics as a supporter of relatively progressive New York Republicans such as Javits, he went to work for Representative Alexander Pirney, a high Republican who became his chief of staff. He later joined Mr. Pirney’s successor, Donald J. Mitchell, also a Republican, did the same thing.

He successfully ran for Oneida County executive and, after a four-year term, was elected to Congress in 1982. His district, in central New York, Cooperstown, included the National Baseball Hall of Fame, which helped account for Yankee regalia. His office, as well as Cornell University. Unlike many of his colleagues, he returned home to his district every weekend.

When he announced in 2006 that he would not run for re-election, he told The Syracuse Post-Standard that he regretted the growing division in Washington.

“I came to Capitol Hill 42 years ago, and I’ve never seen a high level of favoritism and a low level of tolerance for the other person’s point of view,” he said.

Following Mr Boehlert’s death, New York Democrat, Chuck Schumer, who is the Senate majority leader, praised his “rich legacy, his support of science, his commitment to tackling climate change, and his deep love for his district”. praised him for

Mr Boehlert married Marianne Wiley in 1976. With him, she has two children, Tracy VanHook and Leslie Wetland, and a stepson, Mark Brooks, from her marriage to Jean Bon, which ended in divorce; a stepdaughter, Brooke Phillips, from his wife’s first marriage; and six grandchildren.