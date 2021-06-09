Sheryl Underwood of The Talk fame to host Daytime Emmys on 25 June in LA

Sheryl Underwood of The Talk will host the Daytime Emmy Awards.

She’ll preside over the forty eighth annual ceremony on 25 June in Los Angeles. Underwood co-hosted remaining yr’s digital repeat that aired on CBS with earlier The Talk colleagues Sharon Osborne, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marie Osmond. Inaba is at the moment on depart from the repeat.

CBS acknowledged Tuesday that experience will seem onstage, as neatly as from the studios of assorted displays and homes to accept their trophies. Some winners will seemingly be introduced at some degree of the repeat by job of social media.

Among the many many nominees are Alex Trebek and Larry King, each deceased.

Trebek, who died in November, will compete inside the recreation repeat host class, which he most sincere these days gained in 2019 and remaining yr for Jeopardy! King, who died in January, bought a nod inside the informative discuss repeat host class for his eponymous Ora TV broadcast.

Awards for daylight childhood’s and way of life programming and animation will seemingly be handed out in separate ceremonies in July.