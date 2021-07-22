Sheryln Chopra Speaks Out in Raj Kundra Pornography Case Gave Befitted Reply to Poonam Pandey Statement | Raj Kundra Porn Case: Sherlyn Chopra posted such a video wearing a sari, gave a befitting reply to Poonam Pandey

New Delhi: New twists are coming in the case of Raj Kundra pornography. Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has faced many serious allegations like shooting porn videos and releasing them through an application. Recently, the statement of erotic performer and model Poonam Pandey came on this matter, after which now bold actress Sherlyn Chopra, who was the cover girl of Playboy magazine, has also broken her silence on this matter.

Sherlyn Chopra’s video surfaced

Poonam had said in her video that her heart goes out for Shilpa and her children, after which now a video of Sherlyn Chopra has surfaced in which she is seen wearing a gray color saree and blouse. In this video, Sherlyn Chopra is seen breaking her silence on the Raj Kundra case. Along with giving his statement in this video, he has also made a scathing attack on Poonam Pandey’s statement. Sherlyn has said in a taunting manner that she did not try to leave the country.

Video shared on the appeal of the people

In the video, Sherlyn Chopra said, ‘Hello friends, for the past few days many journalists are calling me, messaging me what I have to say on this subject. Let me tell you all that the person who first gave his statement to the investigative team of Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell is none other than me. I am the person who informed Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell about Arms Prime.

Sherlyn’s befitting reply to Poonam Pandey

Sherlyn Chopra said in the video, ‘I mean to say that when summon notices were sent to me by Maharashtra cyber cell, then like others… who say my heart goes out for Shilpa and Har. Kids. (My heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids.) I didn’t go underground. Didn’t go missing. Didn’t disappear.

The matter is under the court, I will not say anything

Sherlyn Chopra said that she did not try to leave this city or the country. In March 2021, he went to the cyber cell’s office and gave his unbiased statement. Friends, there is a lot to say on this subject, but because this matter is still under the court, it would be inappropriate for me to comment on it. That’s why I appeal to all of you to contact Maharashtra Cyber ​​Cell. And if possible, request him to share some parts of my statement.

