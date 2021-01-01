Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Photo: Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar Romantic Picture: They often share cute photos of each other on social media.

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been in a relationship for more than 3 years. The two often share cute photos of each other on social media. Now Shibani Dandekar has shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Farhan Akhtar.

Shibani Dandekar shared a photo on the story on her Instagram account. In this, she is seen with Farhan Akhtar and both of them are smiling. Shibani Dandekar is wearing a black T-shirt and Farhan Akhtar is wearing a blue T-shirt. Shibani wrote with this picture- ‘My everything.’ Shibani has also created a purple heart emoji.



Shibani’s Insta Story

Recently, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan was released on the OTT platform. Shibani Dandekar praised Farhan Akhtar. In addition, Shibani Dandekar wrote a letter by sharing a photo with her boyfriend from the set of the film.

Speaking of Farhan Akhtar’s work front, he was seen as a boxer in director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. Now Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen directing the road trip film G Le Zara. The film will see Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at work.

