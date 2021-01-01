Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar Photo: Shibani Dandekar with Farhan Akhtar Romantic Picture: They often share cute photos of each other on social media.
Recently, Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan was released on the OTT platform. Shibani Dandekar praised Farhan Akhtar. In addition, Shibani Dandekar wrote a letter by sharing a photo with her boyfriend from the set of the film.
Speaking of Farhan Akhtar’s work front, he was seen as a boxer in director Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan. Now Farhan Akhtar will soon be seen directing the road trip film G Le Zara. The film will see Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at work.
