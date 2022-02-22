Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar applied Mehndi on Farhan Akhtar’s palm, unseen picture went viral

Shibani is seen fully dressed in the newlywed’s photo, while Farhan is seen in simple clothes.

The marriage of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is in discussion these days. Both were married at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala. In which only family members and special friends attended. The wedding pictures and videos of both are doing the rounds on social media. Meanwhile, a beautiful picture of Shibani-Farhan’s wedding has come to the fore. In which Shibani is seen applying mehndi on Farhan’s palm. Seeing this photo, the heart of the fans has become happy.

This photo of the newlyweds has been shared by designer Payal Singhal, who performed her mehendi ceremony. While Shibani is seen fully dressed, Farhan is seen in simple clothes.

Let us inform that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani tied the knot on 19 February. After marriage, father Javed Akhtar gave a grand reception for his close ones on 21 February. Where Farhan and Shibani appeared in front of the media as a married couple for the first time.

After this, late on Monday, Zoya Akhtar called Shibani and Farhan Akhtar for dinner at her house. Shibani, who reached her sister-in-law’s house, was seen in a western dress. Shibani wore a blue backless dress, in which she looked very beautiful.

Let us inform that many stars like Riya Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Dolly Sidhwani and Sajid Khan attended Shibani and Farhan’s wedding. Fans were waiting for the marriage of both of them for a long time. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani were dating each other for many years. In the year 2018, both of them made their relationship official. After which Shibani-Farhan were always seen spending beautiful moments. The actors met in 2015 during the show ‘I Can Do That’. Farhan was the host of this show.

