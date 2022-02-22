Shibani Dandekar applies mehndi on would be husband Farhan Akhtar’s hand | Shibani Dandekar put mehndi on the hand of husband Farhan Akhtar
first picture after marriage
This was the first picture of Shibani and Farhan Akhtar as husband and wife after marriage. After registering their marriage in the court, Farhan and Shibani stopped for the photographers and allowed them to take pictures with all their heart. During this, both of them also accepted congratulations from everyone.
self distributed wedding sweets
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also distributed sweets for their wedding after their court marriage. Both were seen distributing sweets of Shagun to the photographers along with boxes of sweets.
friends cheered
Friends made a lot of fun at Farhan and Shibani’s wedding. While Farhan’s best friend Hrithik Roshan was seen dancing on Farhan’s baraat to Dil Chahta Hai and Senorita, Shibani’s best friend Riya Chakraborty was seen dancing to his sangeet on Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.
Zoya Akhtar threw a party
After the marriage of Farhan and Shibani, Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar kept the celebration of this marriage at her house. Shibani and Farhan looked very beautiful in this dinner party. Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi also appeared at the dinner party.
siblings army
Farhan Akhtar’s cousins Sajid Khan and Farah Khan also appeared in this party. Farah and Sajid’s mother Maneka Irani is the sister of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani.
How did I meet Shibani?
Shibani Dandekar is a Singer, VJ and Host by profession. She became famous in India while hosting the IPL. Apart from this, he also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Farhan Akhtar met Shibani on the sets of a reality show hosted by Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar was a participant in that show.
