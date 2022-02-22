Shibani Dandekar applies mehndi on would be husband Farhan Akhtar’s hand | Shibani Dandekar put mehndi on the hand of husband Farhan Akhtar

first picture after marriage

This was the first picture of Shibani and Farhan Akhtar as husband and wife after marriage. After registering their marriage in the court, Farhan and Shibani stopped for the photographers and allowed them to take pictures with all their heart. During this, both of them also accepted congratulations from everyone.

self distributed wedding sweets

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar also distributed sweets for their wedding after their court marriage. Both were seen distributing sweets of Shagun to the photographers along with boxes of sweets.

friends cheered

Friends made a lot of fun at Farhan and Shibani’s wedding. While Farhan’s best friend Hrithik Roshan was seen dancing on Farhan’s baraat to Dil Chahta Hai and Senorita, Shibani’s best friend Riya Chakraborty was seen dancing to his sangeet on Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna.

Zoya Akhtar threw a party

After the marriage of Farhan and Shibani, Farhan’s sister Zoya Akhtar kept the celebration of this marriage at her house. Shibani and Farhan looked very beautiful in this dinner party. Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi also appeared at the dinner party.

siblings army

Farhan Akhtar’s cousins ​​Sajid Khan and Farah Khan also appeared in this party. Farah and Sajid’s mother Maneka Irani is the sister of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani.

