Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, big disclosure on social media! Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy

written by shibani

Also on her Instagram story, Shibani wrote, “I’m a woman! I’m not pregnant! It was tequila”. Yes, since then fans are constantly commenting on his post. It is worth noting that Shibani and Farhan got married in a traditional ceremony on February 19 after dating each other.

shared beautiful pictures

Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker etc. attended their wedding. The newlyweds had shared many beautiful pictures from their dream wedding. Spectacular pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been doing the rounds on social media and have been well received by people.

workfront

On the workfront, both are very busy with their respective works. Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he was last seen in the film Toofan and in this film he was accompanied by Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Apart from this, Paresh Rawal played a brilliant character.

played the role of boxer

Farhan played the character of a boxer which was well-liked. It is being said that in the coming few months, Farhan Akhtar is going to make some big announcements and is ready to entertain the fans with many great projects.