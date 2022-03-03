Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, big disclosure on social media! Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy

11 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, big disclosure on social media! Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy
Written by admin
Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, big disclosure on social media! Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy

Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, big disclosure on social media! Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy

written by shibani

written by shibani

Also on her Instagram story, Shibani wrote, “I’m a woman! I’m not pregnant! It was tequila”. Yes, since then fans are constantly commenting on his post. It is worth noting that Shibani and Farhan got married in a traditional ceremony on February 19 after dating each other.

shared beautiful pictures

shared beautiful pictures

Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Farah Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker etc. attended their wedding. The newlyweds had shared many beautiful pictures from their dream wedding. Spectacular pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been doing the rounds on social media and have been well received by people.

workfront

workfront

On the workfront, both are very busy with their respective works. Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he was last seen in the film Toofan and in this film he was accompanied by Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Apart from this, Paresh Rawal played a brilliant character.

played the role of boxer

played the role of boxer

Farhan played the character of a boxer which was well-liked. It is being said that in the coming few months, Farhan Akhtar is going to make some big announcements and is ready to entertain the fans with many great projects.

#Shibani #Dandekar #breaks #silence #rumors #pregnancy #big #disclosure #social #media #Shibani #Dandekar #breaks #silence #rumors #pregnancy

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Wearing a thermal suit, Akanksha Dubey danced to Pawan Singh's song, had to close the comment section

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment