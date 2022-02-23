Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar changed her name on social media after marriage with Farhan

Shibani Dandekar has changed her name on social media after marrying Farhan Akhtar. He has put Farhan Akhtar’s surname in front of his name.

Actor Farhan Akhtar tied the knot with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on 19 February. Both are tied in the bond of marriage between close friends and family. The wedding photos of Farhan and Shibani are very much on social media these days. At the same time, now Shibani has changed her name on social media after marriage.

Recently she has changed her name from Shibani Dandekar to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on social media. With this, she has written in her bio on Instagram ‘Producer, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar’. However, his name is still Shibani Dandekar on Twitter.

Along with this, Shibani Dandekar has also shared many beautiful photos of her wedding with the fans. Sharing these photos, she wrote, ‘Hey husband! @faroutakhtar’. It can be seen in these photos that Farhan and Shibani are very happy with each other. In one of these photos, Farhan is also seen kissing his bride.

Farhan Akhtar has also shared photos from his wedding, with which he wrote ‘A few days ago Shibani Dandekar and I celebrated our wedding and we are very grateful to all those who respected our privacy on that day’.

He further wrote, ‘However, this function is incomplete without sharing the precious moments with you and receiving your blessings. Lots of love to you from our side’.

Let us tell you, Shibani and Farhan were married in Khandala. Her wedding was attended by her family members and close friends including Gaurav Kapoor, Sameer Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadeva, Ehsan Noorani and Hrithik Roshan. Before marriage, the couple also had a Mehndi and Haldi function at Farhan’s bungalow in Mumbai.

Significantly, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen posing as a couple for the first time in the year 2018, when they attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. Since that time, this couple is seen openly expressing their love. Along with this, both have often been seen sharing photos together on social media.


