Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar new pics fans spot her baby bump ask are you pregnant | Shibani Dandekar Farhan Akhtar’s new pictures show the baby bump to the fans

However, when fans congratulated Shibani on pregnancy in the previous pictures, then she shared some more pictures of herself from another angle. Shibani’s hand tattoo was also very much discussed in these pictures. He has got his and Farhan’s wedding date tattooed.

jokes on farhan

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 21 in a very private ceremony and are constantly sharing beautiful pictures of this wedding on his Instagram. In these new pictures, fans were seen trolling Farhan Akhtar on his expression, asking if you got bored within a week of marriage? While Shibani Dandekar called herself Mrs Akhtar, the fans asked where did the oath to end your Patriarchy go?

daughters also joined

Significantly, the marriage of Farhan and Shibani was very special. On one hand, where both of them got married on February 21 in the court. At the same time, on February 20, both of them were seen changing words with each other in a Christian ceremony. Fans became very emotional after seeing these pictures. Here are some more special pictures of this wedding. Farhan’s two daughters also attended the wedding.

danced fiercely

Shakya and Akira are seen dancing fiercely with Anusha Dandekar in this picture. At the same time, in another picture, both were also seen fumbling. Anusha Dandekar is the sister of Shibani Dandekar, the wife of Farhan Akhtar. Shakya and Akira dressed up in beautiful lehengas for their father’s wedding.

