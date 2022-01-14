Shibani Dandekar Karishma Kotak Tanya Purohit Mandira Bedi List of Actress Becomes Famous Sports Anchor Later See Full List

From Shibani Dandekar to Karishma Kotak, there have been many such actresses who’ve made sports activities anchoring their profession aside from performing. Mandira Bedi was India’s first feminine cricket anchor.

The way in which the Indian cricketer and Bollywood connection is clear. In the identical means, there have been many such actresses in Bollywood who’ve tried their hand in performing in addition to in sports activities, particularly cricket anchoring. From Shibadi Dandekar to Karishma Kotak, there have been many such names who have been seen including glamor to cricket after performing.

There are various such names on this checklist. Some got here from tv and a few got here from movies. There are various such faces who’ve additionally appeared in TV’s well-known actuality present Bigg Boss. However nowhere did he get as a lot reputation as he bought on the cricket area. Let’s check out all such glamorous actresses and anchors one after the other:-

Tanya Purohit

Tanya Purohit was seen in Anushka Sharma’s NH10. She at the moment performs the position of Hindi anchor and commentator of Star Sports in IPL. He was just lately seen including glamor to the cricket present throughout the IPL, T20 World Cup.

Madhu Melankodi

Madhu Malankodi can also be the presenter of Star Sports Kannada. She can also be a giant display heroine and just lately she was seen debuting in Kollywood blockbuster movie Mookuthi Amman.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar has been a well-liked identify of Bollywood. She has appeared in ‘Roy’ and ‘Shaandaar’ in 2015, Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ in 2016, ‘Naam Shabana’ and ‘Noor’ in 2017, ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ in 2018. Other than this, she has additionally participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi-8. The Bollywood magnificence began her profession as an anchor in American tv. Other than this, she has additionally taken interviews of many sports activities individuals in lots of exhibits.

Shonali Nagarani

Shonali Nagrani hosted the Champions Trophy present within the 12 months 2006. She was additionally current within the 2007 World Cup, World Cup 2009 and 2010. He additionally hosted the IPL in 2008. She has been a Delhi-based mannequin, actress and TV presenter, Femina Miss India Worldwide in 2003 and was the primary runner-up in 2003. Together with this, Shonali has additionally appeared in lots of Bollywood movies like Rab Na Bana Di Jodi, Dil Bole Hadippa.

Mandira Bedi

Former tv star Mandira Bedi was India’s first feminine cricket anchor to play Kajol’s youthful sister in Shah Rukh Khan’s well-known movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He anchored within the second season of IPL. Mandira shot to fame along with her TV collection Shanti. He additionally anchored in 2003 and 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2004 and 2006 Champions Trophy. She can also be a health mannequin.

Karishma Kotak

British actress Karishma Kotak, who has acted in lots of music movies together with Kaptaan Film, additionally made quite a bit of achievements in sports activities anchoring. She managed to win the hearts of individuals along with her anchoring in IPL 6. Karishma was additionally a well-known mannequin and she or he has additionally been seen on Kingfisher’s calendar. Other than this, she has additionally been a component of the fact present Bigg Boss.

Rochelle Maria Rao

Rochelle did the scoring within the sixth season of the IPL. She couldn’t anchor for lengthy. Femina has received the title of Miss India Worldwide in 2012 and can also be a mannequin. Rochelle has additionally appeared within the actuality present Bigg Boss. Other than this, he has additionally performed small roles in lots of movies together with Fitoor. He has additionally been seen in Kapil Sharma’s comedy present.