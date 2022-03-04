Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar posed in bikini amid pregnancy rumors, this photo is going viral

2022-03-04
Shibani Dandekar shared a photo in a strapless bra and put an end to the pregnancy rumours.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar tied the knot on February 19. His marriage and the news related to it remained in the news a lot. Recently, seeing a photo of both of them, the fans started talking about Shibani being pregnant. Now Shibani has put an end to this rumour.

He shared some pictures on his Instagram story. In one of them, in a mirror selfie, she is seen in a strapless bra and shots. His tummy looks perfect. Along with this, he wrote, ‘I am not pregnant ….’ After this post of his, all the speculations also came to an end.

Shibani removed Mrs Akhtar from Instagram: Since the marriage of Farhan-Shibani, fans have been keeping an eye on their social media handles. After marriage, Shibani changed her name to Mrs Akhtar in her Instagram bio. In his bio, he wrote, ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar’.

Now she has removed Mrs Akhtar from the bio and has just done ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer’. Although Akhtar surname is associated with his name. Shibani Dandekar Akhtar is written below her name.

image 6

Shibani looks very happy with her new family. Shabana Azmi and Shibani share a very cordial relationship. After marriage, Shabana Azmi wrote a post to welcome the daughter-in-law. In which he captioned the family photo as, ‘Happy family welcomes lovely Shibani to the family.’

Shibani also recently shared the teaser of her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi’s upcoming series ‘Halo’ on her social media. With this Shibani wrote, ‘This is quite spectacular. Now can’t wait to see @azmishabana8 in @halotheseries… Super excited and super proud on 24th March.’

Let us tell you that Shibani and Farhan have dated each other for many years before marriage. Both have always been open about their relationship on social media. In the past, both of them got married at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farm house among special friends and family.


