Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram! A few days after the wedding, Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram!

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. Their pictures were well-liked on social media and fans said that this pair is quite amazing. After marriage, Shibani had added Farhan Akhtar’s surname to her profile but after a few days of marriage, Shibani has removed ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from her Instagram bio. She married Farhan Akhtar last month.

Has changed his name as well as his display picture on his Instagram account. She changed her name to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar and her bio to ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar’.

But once again he has changed his profile and removed Mrs Akhtar. However, her name is still Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. On Thursday, Shibani had praised her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi, who appeared in the teaser of the upcoming series Helo.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram stories, Shibani wrote, “This is unbelievable. Can’t wait for @azmishabana8 in @halotheseries. March 24th super excited super proud.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan were dating each other for a long time. After that he married. During this marriage, many of his close and family members were seen.

