Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram! A few days after the wedding, Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram!

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram! A few days after the wedding, Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram!
Written by admin
Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram! A few days after the wedding, Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram!

Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram! A few days after the wedding, Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19. Their pictures were well-liked on social media and fans said that this pair is quite amazing. After marriage, Shibani had added Farhan Akhtar’s surname to her profile but after a few days of marriage, Shibani has removed ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from her Instagram bio. She married Farhan Akhtar last month.

cvr 1646370445Who is Vijay Burse? Amitabh Bachchan has played the character of this strong personality in the film ‘Jhund’!” title=”Who is Vijay Burse? Amitabh Bachchan has played the character of this strong personality in the film ‘Jhund’!”/>Who is Vijay Burse? Amitabh Bachchan has played the character of this powerful personality in the film ‘Jhund’!

Has changed his name as well as his display picture on his Instagram account. She changed her name to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar and her bio to ‘Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer and Mrs Akhtar’.

Shibani Dandekar Shibani Dandekar

But once again he has changed his profile and removed Mrs Akhtar. However, her name is still Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar. On Thursday, Shibani had praised her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi, who appeared in the teaser of the upcoming series Helo.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram stories, Shibani wrote, “This is unbelievable. Can’t wait for @azmishabana8 in @halotheseries. March 24th super excited super proud.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan were dating each other for a long time. After that he married. During this marriage, many of his close and family members were seen.

  • c 1646283442

    Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on rumors of pregnancy, made a big disclosure on social media!

  • farhan akhtar shibani dandekar 1 1646068138

    Shibani Dandekar shares new pictures with Farhan Akhtar – Fans congratulate her on seeing the baby bump

  • farhan 1645787138

    Ritesh Sidhwani hosts a grand dinner for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, a gathering of stars!

  • farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding 9 1645636277

    Pics: Farhan Akhtar’s daughters posed for family photo with Shibani Dandekar, danced fiercely at the wedding

  • farhanshibani 1645596720

    Javed Akhtar was seen dancing with daughter-in-law Shibani Dandekar, cute pictures from Farhan Akhtar’s wedding went viral!

  • farhan shibani mehndi 1645550872

    The cutest picture from Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s wedding: Shibani applying mehndi on Farhan’s hands

  • shibanifarhan4 1645422047

    Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar pregnant, baby bump seen in bridal look, truth revealed!

  • farhanshibani 1645273512

    Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot, first picture surfaced!

  • rheafarhan4 1645245148

    Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar’s marriage, very happy Rhea Chakraborty’s dance on DDLJ’s song Video

  • shibani1 1645175889

    Farhan Akhtar’s Dulhania Shibani Dandekar is very bold, special connection with Salman Khan, viral photo

  • farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding pics 1645113370

    Pics: Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s wedding rituals started, best friend Riya Chakraborty reached to apply turmeric

  • farhanshibani 1644567053

    Actor’s mother Honey Irani spoke about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage!

english summary

Farhan Akhtar’s Wife Shibani Dandekar removed the tag of ‘Mrs Akhtar’ from Instagram! Read the details which is viral now.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 11:32 [IST]

#Shibani #Dandekar #removed #tag #Akhtar #Instagram #days #wedding #Shibani #Dandekar #removed #tag #Akhtar #Instagram

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Abhay Deol Hesitates To Work With Dharmendra And Never Done Films With Sunny Deol And Bobby Deol

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment