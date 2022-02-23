Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar was seen dancing with father in law Javed Akhtar at the wedding the reaction of the fans came like this

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Shibani Dandekar was seen dancing with father in law Javed Akhtar at the wedding the reaction of the fans came like this
Written by admin
Shibani Dandekar was seen dancing with father in law Javed Akhtar at the wedding the reaction of the fans came like this

Shibani Dandekar was seen dancing with father in law Javed Akhtar at the wedding the reaction of the fans came like this

Shibani Dandekar was seen dancing with father in law Javed Akhtar at the wedding the reaction of the fans came like this

Farhan Akhtar recently shared some photos of his wedding. It can be seen in these photos that his wife Shibani Dandekar is dancing with father-in-law Javed Akhtar.

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in a lot of discussion on social media these days regarding their marriage. Both tied the knot on February 19. Their wedding photos and videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has shared some unseen photos of the wedding with the fans. In one of these photos, it can be seen that Shibani Dandekar is dancing with her father-in-law. Fans are praising this lovely photo of father-in-law.

Farhan Akhtar has shared these wedding photos on his Instagram handle. With these photos, he has written in the caption ‘Friends, family, entertainment time’. Fans are commenting fiercely on these photos shared by the actor. His fan has commented and wrote ‘Very beautiful post’. Another wrote ‘What a wonderful set of pictures, lots of love and happiness to you guys’. So someone said ‘the father-in-law’s chemistry is superb’.

Let us tell you, recently Shibani has changed her name from Shibani Dandekar to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on social media. Also in her Instagram bio she wrote ‘Producer, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar’.

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar has also shared beautiful photos of her wedding. Sharing these photos, she wrote, ‘Hey husband! @faroutakhtar’. In those photos, Farhan and Shibani are looking very happy with each other. Along with this, commenting on the photos of the couple, they are also seen lavishing a lot of love.

READ Also  Bollywood Star Kids Expensive Gifts From Their Fathers - 6 Bollywood Starkids Who Received Expensive Birthday Gifts, From Mercedes Worth 30 Crore To Dubai Holiday Home Of 54 Crore

Let’s talk about, Shibani and Farhan married in a very simple way in Khandala. Her wedding was attended by her family members and close friends including Gaurav Kapoor, Sameer Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadeva, Ehsan Noorani and Hrithik Roshan. Before marriage, the couple had a Mehndi and Haldi function at Farhan’s bungalow in Mumbai.

While Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen posing as a couple for the first time in the year 2018, both of them attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. After this, the couple is seen openly expressing their love. Along with this, both have often been seen sharing photos together on social media.


#Shibani #Dandekar #dancing #father #law #Javed #Akhtar #wedding #reaction #fans

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Madhuri Dixit offers 5 Lakh Rupees Check to Shagufta Ali on behalf of the Dance Deewane 3 team | Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit extended a helping hand, gave a check of ₹ 5 lakh to Shagufta

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment