Shibani Dandekar was seen dancing with father in law Javed Akhtar at the wedding the reaction of the fans came like this

Farhan Akhtar recently shared some photos of his wedding. It can be seen in these photos that his wife Shibani Dandekar is dancing with father-in-law Javed Akhtar.

Actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are in a lot of discussion on social media these days regarding their marriage. Both tied the knot on February 19. Their wedding photos and videos are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar has shared some unseen photos of the wedding with the fans. In one of these photos, it can be seen that Shibani Dandekar is dancing with her father-in-law. Fans are praising this lovely photo of father-in-law.

Farhan Akhtar has shared these wedding photos on his Instagram handle. With these photos, he has written in the caption ‘Friends, family, entertainment time’. Fans are commenting fiercely on these photos shared by the actor. His fan has commented and wrote ‘Very beautiful post’. Another wrote ‘What a wonderful set of pictures, lots of love and happiness to you guys’. So someone said ‘the father-in-law’s chemistry is superb’.

Let us tell you, recently Shibani has changed her name from Shibani Dandekar to Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on social media. Also in her Instagram bio she wrote ‘Producer, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar’.

Earlier, Shibani Dandekar has also shared beautiful photos of her wedding. Sharing these photos, she wrote, ‘Hey husband! @faroutakhtar’. In those photos, Farhan and Shibani are looking very happy with each other. Along with this, commenting on the photos of the couple, they are also seen lavishing a lot of love.

Let’s talk about, Shibani and Farhan married in a very simple way in Khandala. Her wedding was attended by her family members and close friends including Gaurav Kapoor, Sameer Kochhar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora, Shankar Mahadeva, Ehsan Noorani and Hrithik Roshan. Before marriage, the couple had a Mehndi and Haldi function at Farhan’s bungalow in Mumbai.

While Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen posing as a couple for the first time in the year 2018, both of them attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s reception in Mumbai. After this, the couple is seen openly expressing their love. Along with this, both have often been seen sharing photos together on social media.