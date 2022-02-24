Entertainment

Shibani Dandekar wore a hand-embroidered lehenga at her wedding with Farhan Akhtar, along with a 218-carat ruby ​​set, you will be stunned to know the specialty

There is a lot of discussion about Shibani Dandekar’s look from Haldi ceremony to marriage.

The marriage of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani remains a hot topic these days. There is a lot of discussion about Shibani’s look from turmeric ceremony to marriage. Shibani-Farhan’s marriage may not have been a grand wedding, but this marriage has made a lot of headlines. Shibani wore a hand embroidery lehenga in her wedding, in which she looked very beautiful.

Shibani wore a red outfit at her wedding, which was in a fitted skirt style with a crochet top. Along with this, he also wore a red dupatta on his head. This look of Shibani in open hair was causing havoc. While Farhan was wearing a black suit. This classic combination of both was being made on sight.

To enhance her look, Shibani opted for Ruby Danglers earrings from Goenka India. Which was crafted in 18 carat gold and was studded with more than 550 white diamonds and rose cut diamonds. Her wedding gown and jewelery made her look quite different from the rest of the brides.

Shibani tied the knot with her fellow actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar of four years in Khandala last week. Both Shibani’s sisters and Farhan’s daughters were attended by close friends and family members. In one of the photos, “S Loves F” is seen written on Farhan’s arm. She captioned her second post, What boho mehndi dreams made of!” It has pictures of Shibani with her mother. Along with this, his special friend Riya Chakraborty, as well as some other friends are also seen in the pictures. In one of the photos, she is seen dancing with Shabana Azmi.

Shibani Dandekar shared several new pictures from her wedding on Thursday. In the pictures shared by Shibani, she is seen with her mother-in-law Shabana Azmi along with her sisters Anusha and Apeksha.


