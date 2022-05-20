Shikha Kapoor, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary announce ‘The Sourrce’! Shikha Kapoor, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary announce ‘The Source’

Shikha Kapoor, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary announce ‘The Sourrce’! Shikha Kapoor, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary announce ‘The Supply’

After Andaz, Shikha Kapoor, Amit Chandra and Prabhat Choudhary launched The Supply, the {industry}’s first story dedicated library and shall be seen telling solely authentic storytelling from India. Acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani stepped in as its chief inventive mentor and sourced the primary story. Supply tries to place a construction within the strategy of gathering concepts and ideas for story and screenplay growth. It has penetrated deeply into a primary of its form community of Story Scouts throughout completely different geographies of India unfold throughout 21 states.

Scouts from Kashmir, North East, Hindi Heartland, Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra and Southern States ship tales and concepts to SOURCE’s growth staff in Mumbai every day. From true horror tales to people tales, uncommon human achievement tales and wealthy mythology,

The Supply growth staff is processing a sequence of unimaginable story inputs from throughout the nation every day. The Supply additionally has devoted groups to faucet into never-before-understood narratives within the medical, authorized and enterprise worlds. Supply will supply an industry-wide subscription to entry to its library and will even curate uncommon tales for the event transient.

As well as, via collaboration with Ormax Media, every story will present depth and viewers suggestions to the event staff by curating an enchantment rating earlier than bringing it to the library. Shailesh Kapoor, Founder and CEO, Ormax Media says, “At Ormax Media, now we have been testing scripts for movies and sequence extensively over the previous decade.

Filmmaker and Chief Inventive Mentor Rajkumar Hirani says, “It’s a very highly effective thought and our {industry} wants it. The content material pipeline has simply exploded and as an {industry} we want extra and extra concepts. Supply The corporate has a construction for the method of discovering inventive concepts. Whereas I’m not concerned within the day-to-day functioning of the corporate, I’ll proceed to information the inventive staff.”

