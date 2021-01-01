Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee divorce: Ayesha Mukherjee has announced her divorce from Team India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan got married and divorced in 2012. According to social media posts, Ayesha Mukherjee’s second marriage also broke up. For a long time, news of their separation kept coming from time to time. The two had unfollowed each other on social media. Now these rumors are confirmed by Ayesha’s post, which she shared on Instagram a day ago. They also have a seven-year-old son named Zorawar. Ayesha has two daughters from her first husband.



Ayesha wrote on Instagram, ‘Once divorced. The second time a lot seemed to be in jeopardy. I wanted to prove a lot that it was very scary when my second marriage broke up. I thought divorce was a dirty word, but then I divorced again. I was terrified when I first got divorced. I felt like I had failed and I was doing very wrong at the time. I felt like I was disappointing my parents. I felt that I was insulting my children and to some extent I felt that I was insulting God too. Divorce was a very dirty word. “



Shikhar Dhawan’s latest post





As soon as the news went viral on the internet, Shikhar Dhawan’s post also appeared on Instagram, but he did not say anything about the divorce. He was seen inspiring his fans in the IPL jersey. On the other hand, in the comment box, people are asking questions related to divorce.

Ayesha was 10 years older than Shikhar

Ayesha Mukherjee, who grew up in Australia, has a Bengali mother and an Australian father, but was born in India. Ayesha, who is interested in sports, has remained a boxer herself. Shikhar Dhawan’s family was against this relationship. Adopting a divorced 10-year-old woman with two daughters in an Indian family would have been a little unsettling, but both convinced everyone. Married in 2012 according to Sikh tradition. Several cricketers, including Virat Kohli, danced loudly in the procession.