Shikhar Dhawan-Ayesha Mukherjee: Love Story of Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee, Learn Everything:

Highlights Dhawan and Ayesha got married in 2012.

Dhawan and Ayesha have a son Zora

Ayesha Mukherjee was born in India

New Delhi

Team India’s left-handed veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have split. News of the couple’s divorce came out after 9 years. Shikhar Dhawan has not yet given official confirmation. But Ayesha shared this information through an emotional post on her Instagram handle.

Dhawan and Ayesha got married in 2012 according to Sikh law. They also have a 9-year-old son named Zorawar. Ayesha’s mother is Bengali and her father is Australian. Ayesha’s parents met in India but later moved to Australia. Ayesha was born in India.



Dhawan and Ayesha met through Facebook

Dhawan and Ayesha met through Facebook. Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was instrumental in bringing the two together, who saw a photo of Ayesha on Irish’s Facebook account and sent her a friend request. After this the two started chatting with each other and got very close. This case reached the point of marriage.



Ayesha remains a boxer

Ayesha remains a boxer in Melbourne. Before marrying Dhawan, Ayesha had two daughters. Dhawan was last seen on the field against Sri Lanka in July. Dhawan led Team India on the tour of Sri Lanka where India won the ODI series 2-1 and lost the T20 series 1-2.

Dhawan is eyeing a place in the T20 World Cup squad

Dhawan (divorced Shikhar Dhawan-Ayesha Mukherjee) is currently eyeing a place in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup (ICC Men’s T20 World Cup). Dhawan, who plays domestic cricket for Delhi, is currently at the Delhi Capitals team camp in the UAE where he is preparing for the second half of the upcoming IPL 2021 (IPL 2020 UAE).