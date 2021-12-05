Shikhar Dhawan Ayesha Mukherjee Murali Vijay Dinesh Karthik Ex Wife Nikita Mohammad Shami Hasin Jahan List of Cricketers With Divorcee Wives

There have been many cricketers in India who did not pay attention to the word divorced in front of their love. From Shikhar Dhawan to Mohammed Shami, there have been many Indian cricket stars who made divorced women their life partners.

Shikhar Dhawan

India’s left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan married Ayesha Mukherjee in 2012. Although Ayesha is of Bengali origin, she hails from Melbourne. She was divorced before marrying Dhawan and she was also the mother of two daughters. The Indian cricketer married him by ignoring him and later both had a son Zoravar. However, recently, a few days ago, Ayesha had informed about her separation from Dhawan on Instagram.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan, a name that has probably made a lot of headlines in the last two years. It is worth noting that in 2018, Hasin’s dispute with Shami came to the fore. But before that in 2014, both of them got married to each other. This was Haseen’s second marriage and she was already divorced. At present, the disputes of both are well known but till now both of them are not divorced.

Murali Vijay

This name was very controversial regarding his marriage. Actually Murali Vijay was married to Nikita Vanzara who was Dinesh Karthik’s first wife. After her divorce from Karthik, there were discussions about her affair with Vijay and later both of them married each other. Murali Vijay and Dinesh Karthik played cricket together on several occasions. Vijay was also accused of cheating his fellow cricketer several times on social media.

Anil Kumble

India’s legendary spinner and former head coach Anil Kumble married Chetna in 1999. Chetna was already divorced. After this she is happily living her life with Kumble.

Venkatesh Prasad

Former India fast bowler and former bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad married Jayanti in the year 1996. According to the news, the meeting of both was done by Anil Kumble. Jayanti was earlier married to Venkatesh Prasad after divorcing her husband.