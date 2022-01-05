Shikhar Dhawan caught Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s neck on the dinner table, Yuzvendra Chahal reacted like this; Watch Video

Shikhar Dhawan, one of the star openers of the Indian cricket team, is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore. Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also there. A video of Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal is viral on social media.

In this video, Dhawan is seen holding Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s neck. Let us tell you that both Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar have been selected for the ODI series against South Africa. Dhawan has shared this video on Instagram. In the video, Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar and Chahal are sitting at the dining table.

Punjabi song is playing in background. Dhawan is seen taking action on this. Dhawan suddenly grabbed Bhuvneshwar’s neck, but Bhuvi jerked off Shikhar’s hand. Chahal, sitting behind, is doing the action of dancing by raising both his hands and is enjoying it.

Dhawan wrote in the caption of the video, ‘There is a big difference between a fast bowler and a batsman, and the spinner behind is not making any difference to both.’ More than 2.5 lakh likes have come on this video of Dhawan. At the same time, more than a thousand comments have come.

Shikhar Dhawan is very active on social media. He has shared many funny videos even before this. He recently shared his mother’s birthday video. In this, he was seen dancing. He also shared a great video on the birthday of his son Zoravar.

Apart from Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal has also been selected for the ODI series against South Africa. A three-match ODI series is to be played between India and South Africa from January 19.

The Indian team selected for the ODI series against South Africa is as follows: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rituraj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (Vice-Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Famous Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj.

