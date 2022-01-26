Shikhar Dhawan imitated Manoj Bajpayee father slapped him Huma Qureshi Harbhajan Singh made fun Watch Video

Shikhar Dhawan has been slapped vigorously by his father. The video of the Indian cricket team’s star opener being slapped is also viral on social media. Former Indian cricket team cricketer Harbhajan Singh was very happy when Dhawan was slapped on the cheek. Don’t be surprised, it’s absolutely true. However, the reason behind this is also very funny.

Shikhar Dhawan is also very active on social media. He often posts videos related to music and comedy on Instagram. This time he has shared a video with his father. In this, he is seen copying a movie scene with his father. In this sequence, Dhawan gets a strong slap on his father.

In the video, Shikhar Dhawan is asked by his father, ‘Have you come to boil milk inside?’ To this, Dhawan responds in the style of Manoj Bajpayee, who played the role of Zubair Imtiaz Haksar in Shootout at Wadala. Dhawan changes his voice and says, ‘Have you brought a warrant? Do you have a witness?’ On hearing this, the father gives a strong slap on Dhawan’s cheek. Then they say, ‘Let’s go and wipe it.’

Shikhar Dhawan wrote in the caption of the video, ‘The father is always the father.’ After this he has posted a laughing emoji. After watching Dhawan’s video, Harbhajan wrote in the comment box, Great. After this he posted many laughing emojis. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi also posted several emojis with faces of tears of joy.

Not only this, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Rituraj Gaikwad, who was a part of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, and Indian cricketer Khaleel Ahmed have also reacted to Shikhar’s post. More than 6 lakh likes have come on this video of Shikhar Dhawan. At the same time, more than six thousand comments have also been made.