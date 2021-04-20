Shillong Teer result today 20.04.2021 first and second round result

Shillong Teer first and second-round numbers of April 20 will probably be introduced at meghalayateer.com.

Shillong Teer Lottery sport is performed in Meghalaya state. It’s a distinctive lottery sport because the winners are declared on the premise of the variety of arrows shot. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for the Shillong Teer sport on April 20 can go to the official website meghalayateer.com to examine the numbers for the first and second rounds.

The Shillong Teer lottery sport winners of the first and second rounds are introduced round 4 pm and 5 pm on a regular basis. Shillong Teer is performed on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, individuals in Shillong and different cities of Meghalaya go to church buildings for prayer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports activities Affiliation includes 12 archery golf equipment. Shillong Teer is a authorized sport not like many of the lottery video games in India. It’s ruled by guidelines framed below the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Another competitions held within the state

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Find out how to examine result for the Shillong Teer April 20

The Shillong Teer lottery outcomes are declared on the official website https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Folks awaiting the result can go to the official website round 4 pm and 5 pm to see the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of April 20.

Find out how to take part within the Shillong Teer lottery sport

People who find themselves to take part within the Shillong Teer lottery sport should buy tickets from Rs 1 as much as Rs 100. The sale of tickets begins at 10 am day-after-day (Monday to Saturday).

On this lottery sport, winners are selected the premise of the variety of arrows shot. It’s important to make an accurate guess of the variety of arrows shot within the first and second rounds to win prize cash.

There are a complete of fifty archers that shoot a most of 30 arrows every within the first round and 20 arrows within the second round. The time to finish one round of capturing shouldn’t exceed 2 minutes.

The archery session is performed at Polo Floor in Shillong. There are over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket reserving counters throughout 11 districts of Meghalaya.

Earlier day’s result

On April 19

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 39

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 58

Learn: Shillong Teer result today 19.04.2021 first and second round result