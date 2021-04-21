Shillong Teer result today 21.04.2021 first and second round result

Shillong Teer first and second-round numbers of April 21 shall be introduced at meghalayateer.com.

The Shillong Teer Lottery recreation is a singular recreation performed in Meghalaya. The names of winners are introduced on the premise of the variety of arrows shot. Individuals who have purchased the tickets for the Shillong Teer recreation on April 21 can go to the official web site meghalayateer.com to verify the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds.

The Shillong Teer lottery recreation winners of the first and second rounds are introduced round 4 pm and 5 pm day by day. Shillong Teer is performed on weekdays i.e from Monday to Saturday. On Sunday, individuals in Shillong and different cities of Meghalaya go to church buildings for prayer.

The Khasi Hills Archery Sports activities Affiliation contains 12 archery golf equipment. Shillong Teer is a authorized recreation in contrast to a lot of the lottery video games in India. It’s ruled by guidelines framed beneath the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Another competitions held within the state

Khanapara Teer

Jowai Teer and

Ladrymbai Teer

Methods to verify result for the Shillong Teer April 21

The Shillong Teer lottery outcomes are declared on the official web site https://www.meghalayateer.com/. Folks awaiting the result can go to the official web site round 4 pm and 5 pm to see the fortunate numbers for the first and second rounds of April 21.

Methods to take part within the Shillong Teer lottery recreation

People who find themselves to take part within the Shillong Teer lottery recreation should purchase tickets from Rs 1 as much as Rs 100. The sale of tickets begins at 10 am day by day (Monday to Saturday).

On this lottery recreation, winners are selected the premise of the variety of arrows shot. You must make an accurate guess of the variety of arrows shot within the first and second rounds to win prize cash.

There are a complete of fifty archers that shoot a most of 30 arrows every within the first round and 20 arrows within the second round. The time to finish one round of capturing shouldn’t exceed 2 minutes.

The archery session is performed at Polo Floor in Shillong. There are over 5,000 Shillong Teer ticket reserving counters throughout 11 districts of Meghalaya.

Earlier day’s result

On April 20, 2021

The fortunate quantity for the first round was 32

The fortunate quantity for the second round was 06

Learn: Shillong Teer result today 20.04.2021 first and second round result

Learn: Satta King: What’s Satta King playing and the right way to verify Satta king reside result on-line